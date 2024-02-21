5 Cities in New York Among the Worst-Run in the United States

Five of New York State's biggest cities are among the worst-run in America. Out of the 149 cities, WalletHub studied to determinethe best-run cities, no New York cities landed in the top 100. As a matter of fact, the highest-ranked on the list was Buffalo at 119 out of 149. It was all downhill from there. The other four cities were ranked pretty badly, especially New York City, which came in at almost the bottom of the almost 150 cities around America.

The city ranked as the best-run was Nampa, Idaho.

WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 149 of the largest U.S. cities to reveal which among them are managed best. We constructed a 'Quality of Services' score made up of 36 metrics grouped into six service categories, which we then measured against the city’s per-capita budget.

Here's how the five NY cities that made the list of 149 Best/Worst-Run cities ranked:

#119 - Buffalo, NY

#123 - Syracuse, NY

#130 - Rochester, NY

#137 - Yonkers, NY

#147 - New York, NY

What Makes These 5 Cities In New York Among The Worst Run?

WalletHub compared factors among all the cities to rank the best and the worst-run cities,

In order to determine the best- and worst-run cities in America, WalletHub compared 149 of the most populated cities across six key categories: 1) Financial Stability, 2) Education, 3) Health, 4) Safety, 5) Economy and 6) Infrastructure & Pollution.

WalletHub highlights some of the metrics it used to rank the best- (or in this case worst-run cities):

- NYC ranks #145 (tied with Atlanta and Nashville) for Long-Term Debt Outstanding per Capita

- Yonkers ranks #1 lowest for Infant Mortality Rate (which is a good rating)

- Yonkers ranks #137 for Financial Stability

- Buffalo ranks #133 for Education

- Rochester ranks #132 for Economy

- Syracuse ranks #141 for Economy