5 Worst Places To Live In Western New York

Buffalo and Western New York is a diverse region with a mixture of urban, suburban, and rural neighborhoods with various housing stock and styles.
Some neighborhoods in the 716 were recently recognized as some of the best to be. However, sometimes some neighborhoods can make a list too, not for being the best areas, but for being the worst.
If you want to look, you can find a list of the five best places to live in Western New York right here. In the meantime, you can check out the five worst places to live in the 716 according to Niche.
5th Worst Place To Live In WNY - Evans
Overall Grace from Niche: B- | Population - 15,333
- Public Schools | B-
- Crime & Safety | B-
- Housing | B
- Nightlife | B-
- Good for Families | B-
- Diversity | B-
- Jobs | B+
- Weather | D+
- Cost of Living | B+
- Health & Fitness | B
- Outdoor Activities | B-
- Commute | B
4th Worst Place To Live In WNY - Humboldt Park
Overall Grace from Niche: C+ | Population - 2,560
- Public Schools | C
- Housing | C-
- Nightlife | B+
- Good for Families | B-
- Diversity | B
- Jobs | C-
- Weather | C-
- Cost of Living | B
- Health & Fitness | C-
- Outdoor Activities | B+
- Commute | A
3rd Worst Place To Live In WNY - Tuscarora Nation Reservation
Overall Grace from Niche: C | Population - 662
- Public Schools | B+
- Housing | D
- Nightlife | B-
- Good for Families | B-
- Diversity | A-
- Jobs | D+
- Weather | C-
- Cost of Living | B
- Health & Fitness | B
- Outdoor Activities | B+
- Commute | A
2nd Worst Place To Live In WNY - Farnham
Overall Grace from Niche: C | Population - 424
- Public Schools | B-
- Housing | c
- Nightlife | B+
- Good for Families | C+
- Diversity | B-
- Jobs | C
- Weather | C-
- Cost of Living | B
- Health & Fitness | B+
- Outdoor Activities | B-
- Commute | C+
The Worst Place To Live In WNY - Willert Park
Overall Grace from Niche: C- | Population - 160
- Public Schools | C
- Housing | c-
- Nightlife | A
- Good for Families | C-
- Diversity | C
- Jobs | C
- Weather | C-
- Cost of Living | A-
- Health & Fitness | C
- Outdoor Activities | B+
- Commute | A+
