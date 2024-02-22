Top 10 Prisons With Most Violence Against Inmates In New York
New York State released a report about unusual incidents that have happened at all the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision facilities. Unusual incidents include staff assaults, body fluid/human waste- attempted assault, hunger strikes, spit net used, medical emergencies, and more. The report also details the number of assaults on incarcerated individuals.
Unusual incidents are serious occurrences that may impact upon or disrupt facility operations, have the potential for disrupting the Department’s public image, or might arouse widespread public interest.
There were a total of 1,489 assaults on inmates at New York State prisons in 2022. There was a similar amount (1,472) of assaults on incarcerated individuals during the year.
These 10 prisons had the most inmate assaults in 2022 (the most up-to-date data):
10. Fishkill Correctional Facility - 59 Assaults On Incarcerated Individuals
9. Groveland Correctional Facility - 59 Assaults On Incarcerated Individuals
8. Five Points Correctional Facility - 60 Assaults On Incarcerated Individuals
7. Great Meadow Correctional Facility - 68 Assaults On Incarcerated Individuals
6. Sing Sing Correctional Facility - 79 Assaults On Incarcerated Individuals
5. Green Haven Correctional Facility - 82 Assaults On Incarcerated Individuals
4. Franklin Correctional Facility - 96 Assaults On Incarcerated Individuals
3. Clinton Correctional Facility - 108 Assaults On Incarcerated Individuals
2. Elmira Correctional Facility - 139 Assaults On Incarcerated Individuals
1. Greene Correctional Facility - 168 Assaults On Incarcerated Individuals
Governor Hochul Wants To Close 5 Prisons In New York
Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing that five prisons in New York State be shut down. The proposal is included in her 2025 Fiscal Year Executive Budget.
The Governor's budget book states that the closings would boost efficiency,
Correctional Facility Efficiencies. The Executive Budget includes legislation to allow the State to act expeditiously to right-size and eliminate excess capacity by allowing for the closure of up to five correctional facilities with 90 days’ notice. This legislation will allow for an increase in the operational efficiency of the correctional system.
The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision operates 44 correctional facilities in New York State. In the 2024 Fiscal Year Executive Budget the recommended appropriation for DOCCS was $3.5 billion.
