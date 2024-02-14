Street Vendors Banned In New York?

If you looked around New York today compared to, say, 10 years ago, you would find a place that looks a lot the same but is fundamentally different from what you may be used to.

Part of that is because New York State, and several cities and towns in particular, have been on a banning spree lately.

From gas appliances and heat in homes to lawnmowers, youth tackle football, and even Apple watches, the Empire State has been exerting its power against its citizens in many strange ways.

Now, while there are several things that New York should ban but likely won't, it seems that the City has turned its attention towards banning certain street vendors.

New York City Bans Street Vendors On Area Bridges

It's been around a month since new rules have taken effect for street vendors in the Big Apple.

According to a report from CBS News, New York City police officers ordered street vendors off city bridges. On the Brooklyn Bridge, dozens of vendor carts were hustling off the bridge.

One of the ubiquitous things about New York is being able to find a vendor on the street for just about whatever you need. Be it clothes, food, trinkets, or souvenirs, you can find them just about anywhere you turn in the Big Apple.

With these new rules in effect, many people are crying foul. Having a street vendor business can be lucrative, and now many people will struggle to make ends meet because they're not allowed in some high-traffic areas.

Now, while these rules are in effect in New York City only, what the Big Apple does, the rest of the Empire State follows. So it may be just a matter of time before the rest of New York follows suit.

