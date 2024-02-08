With the Pro Bowl in the books and the Super Bowl on the horizon, the 2023-24 NFL season is drawing to a close.

Regardless of how things ended up with your favorite team, this was undoubtedly one of the most exciting seasons the NFL has had in a while. There were so many ups and downs throughout the year. The teams we thought would be number one weren't, and several teams we thought would be terrible performed pretty well.

That same sentiment can be applied to players as well.

Some players had terrible years, some were hit with injuries, some were surprise superstars. That is really what makes the NFL great I think, any given Sunday your favorite team or player can have a horrible game and the next man up has the opportunity to make a play.

Things like this are how certain players were some of the most popular in the league. I know I have my favorite players, and you likely do, too. But who's the most popular player in the NFL?

It seems we're not the only ones who are asking this question, BettingSites complies tons of data from Google to try and determine who the favorite player is in each state. Since we're in the Empire State, we don't care what the other states are doing - so who's New York's favorite NFL player?

Look Who's The Most Popular NFL Player In New York

Using a year's worth of Google search data as their guide, BettingSites looked at all the NFL-related searches from people in New York State and found the Empire State's three most popular NFL ballers. Unfortunately, only one of those players happens to play for a New York team.

New York's 3rd Most Popular NFL Player - Josh Allen

Earning an average of more than 115,000 Google searches per month, the Buffalo Bills QB1 lands in the 3rd most popular spot in New York.

Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs Getty Images loading...

New York's 2nd Most Popular NFL Player - Travis Kelce

Now, considering his connection to Taylor Swift, I can see Kelce earning the 2nd spot on the popular list. With more than 210,000 Google searches per month from New Yorkers, I guess it's ok that this Kansas City TE is in the 2nd spot.

Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs Getty Images loading...

New York's Most Popular NFL Player - Aaron Rodgers

As a nearly lifelong Packers fan, I can understand people wanting to know all about one of the best QBs ever to play the game. But where I draw the line is trying to figure out how the quarterback for the New Jersey Jets earns the top spot. It would seem that the more than 244,000 monthly searches Rodgers receives make him number one.

New York Jets v New York Giants Getty Images loading...

Does this list surprise you? Who do you think is the most popular NFL player in New York?

