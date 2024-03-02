Opioid addiction, abuse, and fatal overdoses have become a major concern not only in the United States but also here in New York State. Opioids can be legally prescribed - hydrocodone, oxycodone, fentanyl, and morphine or illegally purchased - heroin, fentanyl (illicitly manufactured), and opium.

In its Opioid Annual Report 2023, the New York State Department of Health says that opioid deaths are on the rise,

Among NYS residents, there were 5,017 overdose deaths involving any opioid in 2021, an increase of 18.5 percent from 4,233 deaths in 2020. The crude rate of overdose deaths involving any opioid increased from 21.9 per 100,000 population in 2020 to 25.3 per 100,000 population in 2021.

The NYSDOH releases annual data on the number of fatal overdoses in each county. This county has the highest opioid overdose rate.

Sullivan County Has The Highest Rate Of Opioid Overdoses In NY

Opioid Overdose Death Rate - 46.4 / Number Of Opioid Overdose Deaths - 37

As of the 2000 census, there were 73,966 people, 27,661 households, and 18,311 families residing in the county. The population density was 76 people per square mile (29 people/km2).

7 other counties also have some of the highest opioid death rates in New York State:

8. Orange County - Opioid Overdose Death Rate - 33.6 / Number Of Opioid Overdose Deaths - 136

7. Chemung County - Opioid Overdose Death Rate - 33.7 / Number Of Opioid Overdose Deaths - 28

6. Onondaga County - Opioid Overdose Death Rate - 34.2 / Number Of Opioid Overdose Deaths - 162

5. Chautauqua County - Opioid Overdose Death Rate - 37.9 / Number Of Opioid Overdose Deaths - 48

4. Broome County - Opioid Overdose Death Rate - 38 / Number Of Opioid Overdose Deaths - 75

3. Greene County - Opioid Overdose Death Rate - 45.4 / Number Of Opioid Overdose Deaths - 22

2. Bronx County - Opioid Overdose Death Rate - 48.8 / Number Of Opioid Overdose Deaths - 695

