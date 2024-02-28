The 10 Most Violent Prisons In New York

These 10 prisons had the most violent incidents. New York State released a report about unusual incidents at all the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision facilities. Unusual incidents include staff assaults, body fluid/human waste- attempted assault, hunger strikes, spit net used, medical emergencies, and more. The report also details the number of assaults on incarcerated individuals.

Unusual incidents are serious occurrences that may impact upon or disrupt facility operations, have the potential for disrupting the Department’s public image, or might arouse widespread public interest.

There were a total of 1,489 assaults on inmates at New York State prisons in 2022. There was a similar amount (1,472) of assaults on staff during the year.

These 10 prisons had the most assaults on staff and incarcerated individuals in 2022, which is the most up-to-date data provided by the state.

10. Mid-State - 109 Total Violent Incidents

Weapons Used by Staff - 77

Assaults on Staff - 55

Assaults on Prisoners - 54

9. Franklin - 112 Total Violent Incidents

Weapons Used by Staff - 78

Assaults on Staff - 16

Assaults on Prisoners - 96

8. Sing Sing - 136 Total Violent Incidents

Weapons Used by Staff - 68

Assaults on Staff - 57

Assaults on Prisoners - 79

7. Fishkill - 141 Total Violent Incidents

Weapons Used by Staff - 99

Assaults on Staff - 82

Assaults on Prisoners - 59

6. Marcy - 149 Total Violent Incidents

Weapons Used by Staff - 179

Assaults on Staff - 101

Assaults on Prisoners - 48

5. Clinton - 162 Total Violent Incidents

Weapons Used by Staff - 145

Assaults on Staff - 54

Assaults on Prisoners - 108

4. Green Haven - 163 Total Violent Incidents

Weapons Used by Staff- 117

Assaults on Staff - 81

Assaults on Prisoners - 82

3. Five Points - 168 Total Violent Incidents

Weapons Used by Staff - 183

Assaults on Staff - 108

Assaults on Prisoners - 60

2. Elmira - 195 Total Violent Incidents

Weapons Used by Staff - 89

Assaults on Staff - 56

Assaults on Prisoners - 139

1. Great Meadow - 211 Total Violent Incidents

Weapons Used by Staff - 252

Assaults on Staff - 143

Assaults on Prisoners - 68

