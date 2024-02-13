The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for these folks who have outstanding warrants. These are the most recent 'fugitives.'

If you know their whereabouts, contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903. Any information you report will be kept confidential. DO NOT attempt to apprehend any subject yourself.

**All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

1. Robert Holley

Wanted For: Grand Larceny 3: Possession of a Forged Instrument

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Race: Black

Sex: Male

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 195 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

2. Larry Hurley

Wanted For: Reason for Warrant Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Race: White

Sex: Male

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 185 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

3. Alanna Penvose

Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance; Conceal/Alter/Destroy Evidence; Criminal Impersonation; Facilitating Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Race: White

Sex: Female

Height: 5'4"

Weight: 165 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

4. Bradley Windnagle

Wanted For: Reason for Warrant Grand Larceny 3: Possession of a Forged Instrument

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Race: White

Sex: Male

Height: 5'6"

Weight: 200 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

5. Jayona Henderson

Wanted For: Reason for Warrant Grand Larceny

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Race: Black

Sex: Female

Height: 5'4"

Weight: 180 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

6. Rachel Schaper

Wanted For: Reason for Warrant Criminal Possession of Stolen Property: Credit Card; Identity Theft; Scheme to Defraud; Petit Larceny

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Race: White

Sex: Female

Height: 5'3"

Weight: 130 pounds

Hair: Red

Eyes: Hazel

7. Luke Stevenson

Wanted For: Burglary; Grand Larceny

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Race: White

Sex: Male

Height: 6'

Weight: 190 pounds

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

8. Andrew Young

Wanted For: Assault; Aggravated Family Offense; Criminal Mischief: Damage Property; Harassment

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Race: American Indian

Sex: Male

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 180 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

9. Ralph White

Wanted For: Reason for Warrant Burglary; Petit Larceny

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Race: Black

Sex: Male

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 165 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

10. Howlora Lee

Wanted For: Criminal Possession of Stolen Property: Credit Card; Criminal Possession of Stolen Property: Vehicle; Use of a Vehicle Without Consent; Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Race: Black

Sex: Female

Height: 5'3"

Weight: 117 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

