Is Landline Phone Service Going Away In New York State?

It's hard to believe that cell phones have been in service in the United States for more than 50 years. The first commerically avaiable mobile phone was the DynaTAC 8000X that was developed and made available by Motorola. When that phone came out, many people thought of it as a novelty; only if people then knew how much cell phones would change our lives.

The technology has advanced so far that communications companies are now looking to send a type of phone service that has been around since 1876.

2007 Consumer Electronics Show Showcases Latest Tech Products Getty Images loading...

Landline phone service, around since the late 19th century, is quickly becoming a thing of the past as more and more people are cutting the cord. It's now gone to a level that companies are ending their support for copper landlands.

AT&T Is Ending Landline Phone Service In Southern California

According to an article from the Orange County Register, telecommunications giant AT&T has applied to the state of California to end landline services in Southern California. The areas they've requested include Los Angeles and other areas farther to the south.

This would mark a huge change for the nation. While many young people, yours truly included, do not have landline service in their homes, many older generations and businesses still do. My mother, for example, has had the same phone number since the 1980s.

Many people are worried that they will lose their ability to communicate with their families and friends or emergency services should the need arise.

Is Landline Service Ending In New York?

In early August 2022, an order by the FCC, Order 10-72A1, officially ended the requirement for telecommunications companies to provide landline services. While companies have been slow to make changes, there are changes on the horizon as companies start to announce their future plans.

While there haven't been any widespread plans publicized in New York about services being ended, a few years ago, Verizon started to end support for copper wire service quietly.

There is one thing for sure, where California goes, New York follows, so I wouldn't be surprised to see a change happen in the near future.

These Cell Phone Etiquette Rules Are Constantly Broken In New York State Fellow New Yorkers are fed up with these obnoxious cell phone habits. Gallery Credit: Megan Carter/Canva

4 Uses For Your Phone Book While some people tend to think the phone book is obsolete and has no real purpose, we all know better, and the phone book is perfectly suited for these things. Gallery Credit: Ed Nice