Buffalo&#8217;s Cheapest Apartments For Rent

Buffalo’s Cheapest Apartments For Rent

Getty Images / Canva

If you've been a homeowner in Western New York over the last few years, then you know how much the housing market has exploded. Home values have skyrocketed, which means more equity for the average homeowner in the 716. Things have been even better if you are a broker or investor, as higher prices have also meant increased profits when moving real estate.

However, the downside to this booming market has been the prices of rentals. One of the biggest complaints I've heard over the last few months is how expensive it is to find a safe and affordable apartment in Buffalo. Apartments are either extremely run down and expensive or updated and even more costly.

READ MORE: Is This The Most Expensive House For Rent In Buffalo?

Given those factors, I am always on the lookout for more affordable apartments to share with you. According to the Federal Housing Administration, the fair market rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in Western New York is $1,163 monthly.

US Department of Housing and Urban Development
loading...

This may be a tough number to find, but we have a few ideas for you:

236 14th Street, Buffalo - $600

This one-bedroom first-floor apartment on Buffalo's West Side features new cabinets and ceramic floors throughout and is available for $600 per month.

DAVID RAMIREZ (716) 304-6812 / Zillow 2056047492
loading...

46 Oxford Ave, Buffalo - $750

This second-floor, one-bedroom apartment is just a few blocks east of Elmwood Village and features newer windows, a tile tub surround, and new carpet for just $750 per month.

Jessica or John / Zillow 2087506801
loading...

57 Warring Ave, Buffalo - $775

A cozy two-bedroom upper apartment in East Buffalo has neutral color tones throughout the unit to allow it to match any decor. The unit comes with the range/stove, but not a fridge. It's available for $775 per month.

DickeysProperties (716) 342-2007 / Zillow 2054090261
loading...

122 Austin St, Buffalo - $785

Described by the property manager as charming and cozy, this one-bedroom apartment in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood is close to public transportation, along with local restaurants and shops. It's available now for $785 per month.

716 Property Management
(716) 296-4688 / Zillow 2055724096
loading...

336 East Street, Buffalo - $785

Sitting right on the border between Buffalo's Black Rock and Riverside neighborhoods, this one-bedroom apartment is in a multi-family building and features a breakfast bar with lots of natural light, a big bedroom with a large walk-in closet, and comes with appliances included; all for $785 per month.

Towne Housing Real Estate
Leasing (216) 438-8109 / Zillow
loading...

Do you know of any cheap apartments in the area?

Buffalo's Most Expensive House For Rent

The house, located at 136 Lisbon Ave, is the most expensive single-family house for rent in Buffalo, boasting 8 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, available for $4,800 per month.

Gallery Credit: Ed Nice

Historic Mike's Lounge In Buffalo For Sale

Gallery Credit: Ed Nice

Check Out The George Urban House For Sale in Cheektowaga

The housing market in Buffalo and Western New York is booming, and while there are tons of great houses on the market to check out, there happens to be one house that is a part of Western New York history, and you can own it.

Gallery Credit: Ed Nice

Filed Under: buffalo, affordable housing, real estate, Riverside, rent, US, Western New York, zillow, house for sale, Buffalo Buzz
Categories: News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM