If you've been a homeowner in Western New York over the last few years, then you know how much the housing market has exploded. Home values have skyrocketed, which means more equity for the average homeowner in the 716. Things have been even better if you are a broker or investor, as higher prices have also meant increased profits when moving real estate.

However, the downside to this booming market has been the prices of rentals. One of the biggest complaints I've heard over the last few months is how expensive it is to find a safe and affordable apartment in Buffalo. Apartments are either extremely run down and expensive or updated and even more costly.

Given those factors, I am always on the lookout for more affordable apartments to share with you. According to the Federal Housing Administration, the fair market rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in Western New York is $1,163 monthly.

This may be a tough number to find, but we have a few ideas for you:

236 14th Street, Buffalo - $600

This one-bedroom first-floor apartment on Buffalo's West Side features new cabinets and ceramic floors throughout and is available for $600 per month.

46 Oxford Ave, Buffalo - $750

This second-floor, one-bedroom apartment is just a few blocks east of Elmwood Village and features newer windows, a tile tub surround, and new carpet for just $750 per month.

57 Warring Ave, Buffalo - $775

A cozy two-bedroom upper apartment in East Buffalo has neutral color tones throughout the unit to allow it to match any decor. The unit comes with the range/stove, but not a fridge. It's available for $775 per month.

122 Austin St, Buffalo - $785

Described by the property manager as charming and cozy, this one-bedroom apartment in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood is close to public transportation, along with local restaurants and shops. It's available now for $785 per month.

336 East Street, Buffalo - $785

Sitting right on the border between Buffalo's Black Rock and Riverside neighborhoods, this one-bedroom apartment is in a multi-family building and features a breakfast bar with lots of natural light, a big bedroom with a large walk-in closet, and comes with appliances included; all for $785 per month.

Do you know of any cheap apartments in the area?

