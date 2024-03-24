It was just about 10 years ago when the city of Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water system. Government officials stopped including the additive int he drinking water after it needed to update the fluoride system that adds the chemical to the water supply and those upgrades would have hurt Buffalo's aging water pipes.

Since the Buffalo Water Board made that decision, officials have been at work upgrading Buffalo's water system. However, the change that was made wasn't widely known due to when and where the details were published. It wasn't until 2023 when these facts were widely known, and a story by the Buffalo News brought the change to everyone's attention.

Now, after years of work and improvements, it appears the Buffalo Water Authority is ready to begin adding fluoride back to the water system, a move that is making many people in Buffalo very happy. WIVB-TV shared details about the letter that the Buffalo Water Board shared with the Buffalo Common Council about the potential schedule for fluoride to return.

READ MORE: Buffalo’s Lead Pipe Problem

According to the CDC, fluoride keeps teeth strong and reduces cavities (also called tooth decay) by about 25% in children and adults. Fluoridation of water is recommended by the American Dental Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, US Public Health Service, and World Health Organization.

All upgrades and installations are expected to be completed in July 2024, and the production and commissioning of fluoride in the water supply should be running by the end of August 2024.

Seed Library Buffalo New York Spring is officially here and even though Mother Nature isn't cooperating, now is the time to start getting ready to plant your flowers and vegetables. Gallery Credit: Dave fields