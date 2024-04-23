New York Drivers Will Get Automatic Tickets On 14 Roads

New York State will automatically fine drivers caught speeding in these work zones this week. Slow down so that you don't end up with an automatic fine.

Any driver in the zones across New York who is caught speeding in one of these construction zones this week will be fined. Automatic cameras will capture speeding driver's license plates and the state will send out Notices of Liability.

There are new work zones where drivers will be automatically fined for speeding between today and Saturday, April 27, 2024. New York Vehicle & Traffic Law § 1180-E allows for automated speed monitoring in certain construction zones around the state. The program, which is a joint effort by the State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the Thruway Authority (NYSTA), will last for five years.

The NYSDOT and the NYSTA may impose a fine on the registered owner of a vehicle speeding in a work zone on a controlled access highway.

The owner of the vehicle (the person who holds the registration) will receive the fine, regardless of who is driving. So, if your family member or friend is driving your car, you will be the one held financially responsible.

Automatic Fines Will Be Issued To New York Drivers Caught Speeding In These Work Zones

- NY Route 33 b/w Fillmore Avenue and Northland Avenue, City of Buffalo

- US Route 219 SB at Duerr Road Overpass, T. Orchard Park

- I-87 NB over West Mill Brook

- I-390 SB between exit 10 and 8

- PK_908C Loop Parkway/Long Creek

- PK_907P N/B from W 125th Street to W 163rd Street

- I-84 W/B Between Exit 39 and Exit 32

- NY_440 N/B & S/B at South Avenue

- NY_440 N/B & S/B at Arden Avenue

- I-88 WB before Exit 25

- I-88 WB between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine

- I-88 EB before Exit 25

- NY_27 W/B Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd

- I-87 NB between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Rte 9

