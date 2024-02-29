Almost 50 Dogs Seized From New York Shelter

A New York animal shelter is in hot water after 49 dogs were seized from its facilities. The owner is facing multiple charges.

A New York animal shelter is under fire and the owner is allegedly responsible for neglect of almost 50 dogs. “A Canine Gem” in New York’s North Country was raided on Monday. Clinton County Sheriff David Favro says his deputies served a search warrant on the property, which is located at Ashley Road in Beekmantown, New York, Clinton County Sheriff David Favro said to WCAX,

Pets are supposed to bring joy and pleasure to all of us and to have them just boxed up and caged up and treated that way is just not acceptable. Most, if not all, were underfed, some severally underfed. There were a couple of them that couldn’t even stand up.

Deputies served a warrant at the location. They worked with the SPCA for more than 10 hours to remove the 49 dogs. The Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie says the owner, Hilary Davis, is facing multiple charges.

“I believe there are 25 counts of violation for the condition of the dogs and there are approximately 45 counts of charges for the facility itself.”

A Canine Gem is allegedly a repeat offender. Police claim that it is the same business located in Winooski, Vermont, that faced similar allegations in 2019.

Unfortunately, the SPCA cannot have anyone foster or adopt the dogs because they are considered evidence.

These Are All The Registered Animal Abusers In New York State [Photos]

New York State laws identify various forms of abuse, including aggravated cruelty,

Aggravated cruelty to animals. 1. A person is guilty of aggravated cruelty to animals when, with no justifiable purpose, he or she intentionally kills or intentionally causes serious physical injury to a companion animal with aggravated cruelty. For purposes of this section, "aggravated cruelty" shall mean conduct which: (i) is intended to cause extreme physical pain; or (ii) is done or carried out in an especially depraved or sadistic manner.

Other forms of animal abuse and cruelty include:

- Neglect

- Hoarding

- Fighting

- Beating

- Mutilation

- Burning

All of the counties below have animal abuse registries. Some counties have registries, but no offenders are listed. New York City has a registry, but you must be a registered user to view it.

Albany County

1. Tina Yerden

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

2. David Enberg

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

3. Ta'Von McCall

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

4. Desirae Fantroy

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

5. Maria Gudz

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

6. Lawrence Johnson

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

7. Deric Peterson

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

8. Sekou Smith

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

9. Dawn Bink

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

10. Robert Caserta

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

11. Linda Mellin

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

12. Brandon Reploeg

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

13. Alan Littlejohn

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

14. Gregg Solomon

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

15. John Gehrlein

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

16. Deron Richardson

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

17. Nancy Wright

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

18. Daniel Toress

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

19. Elijah Cooks

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

20. Larry Fuller

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

21. Howard Petersen

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

22. Rachel Fasnacht

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

23. Floyd Meggs

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

24. Mentor Demiraj

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

25. Anthony Walker

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

26. Corey Squires

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

27. Khadijah Hopkins

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

Not Pictured

28. Najee Collins-Coleman

29. Claudia Ricci

30. Chris Fournier

31. Fannie Hoestetler

32. Meli Lopez

33. Elliot Torres Jr.

Broome County

1. Tanisha L. Banks

Broome County Sheriff

2. John D. Elmer

Broome County Sheriff

3. Daniel L Martin

Broome County Sheriff

4. Kenny M Thomas

Broome County Sheriff

Dutchess County

1. Sam Brickell

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

2. Selina Brooks

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

3. Barbara Colao

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

4. Flavio Crespo

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

5. Dane Helmer

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

6. Holly Stanley

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

7. Alex Tor Thomassen

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

Nassau County

1. Hector Hernandez

Nassau County SPCA

2. Joseph Kemp

Nassau County SPCA

3. Anthony T. Reddick

Nassau County SPCA

4. Reginald V. Smith

Nassau County SPCA

5. Bing Jie Yang

Nassau County SPCA

6. Thomas C. Skuza

Nassau County SPCA

7. Marianne Manzitti

Nassau County SPCA

8. Peter Granath

Nassau County SPCA

9. Michael Gallagher

Nassau County SPCA

10. Christopher Koenig

Nassau County SPCA

11. Lee F. Hughes Jr

Nassau County SPCA

12. Shawanna Dearing

Nassau County SPCA

13. Tamara L. Copeland

Nassau County SPCA

14. Mian Q. Siddique

Nassau County SPCA

Oneida County

1. Brenda Kunze

Oneida County Sheriff

2. Horst Kunze

Oneida County Sheriff

Onondaga County

1. Richard M. Gerharz

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

2. Andrew D Coy Jr.

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

3. Jane M. Richards

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

4. Brian L. Person

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office.

5. Cheryl L. Bowens

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

6. Joanne Ruggireo

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

7. Scott Cooper

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

8. Howard Bethea

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

9. Rennie Rall

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

10. Anthony McCauliffe

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

11. Michele Piper

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

12. Laura Briggs

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

13. Yolanda Williams

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

14. Tyler T. Simon

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

15. Jennette Filicia

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

16. Trent L. McMillan

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

17. Nieisha Howington

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

18. Stephen Clemons Jr.

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

19. Cassandra Jones

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

20. Shon Barbee

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

21. Joann Osier

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

22. William Osier

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

23. Corey Hudson

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

24. Stacey Hand

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

25. David Fudge

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

26. Brandon LeMire

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

27. Wanda McKee

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

28. Cassandra Harris

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

29. Kelly Dunn

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

30. Jessica Gadson

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

31. Christina Tyler

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

32. Venus Godley

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

33. Antonia Wright

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

34. Michael Ryan

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

35. Jeremy Taylor

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

36. Justin O’Hara

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

37. Ivan Medina-Otero

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

38. Austin Dooley

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

39. Shenandoah Gilbert

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

40. Myra Edwards

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

41. Jermaine T. Scott

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

42. Joseph Judware Jr.

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

Orange County

1. Briant Carter

Orange County Sheriff's Office

2. Deejay Atkins

Orange County Sheriff's Office

3. Joselina Brucelis

Orange County Sheriff's Office

4. Betsy Comacho-Morales

Orange County Sheriff's Office

5. Paul Cox

Orange County Sheriff's Office

6. Kevin Gould

Orange County Sheriff's Office

7. Damarie Orfila

Orange County Sheriff's Office

8. Jeanne Rogers

Orange County Sheriff's Office

9. Jeanne Ryan

Orange County Sheriff's Office

10. Jeffrey Scott

Orange County Sheriff's Office

11. James Scott

Orange County Sheriff's Office

12. Emiliano Zapata

Orange County Sheriff's Office

Putnam County

1. Omer Fahim

Putnam County SPCA

2. Nuno Gouveia (AKA Nuno Afonso-Gouveia)

Putnam County SPCA

3. Caleb Shuk

Putnam County SPCA

4. Leslie V. Soto

Putnam County SPCA

5. Tammy Williams

Putnam County SPCA

Rensselaer County

1. Shaqkira K. Cole (No picture available)

Sullivan County

1. Jamie Coney

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

2. Ashley Young-Henderson

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

3. Francis Young-Henderson A/K/A Jeual Young

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

4. Anita Young

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

5. Kristy Young

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

6. William McKinzie

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

7. Gerard Kingeter

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

8. Rahiem J. Brown

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

9. Shameikc R. Sinclair

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

10. Anthony Nunnally

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

11. Natasha Nunnally

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Ulster County

1. Michael Oramas

Ulster County District Attorney's Office

2. Eric Napoli

Ulster County District Attorney's Office

3. Gary Wayne Vogt

Ulster County District Attorney's Office

4. John Lewis Helmbold

Ulster County District Attorney's Office

5. Jessica Natalie

Ulster County District Attorney's Office

6. Ben Gary Treistman

Ulster County District Attorney's Office

7. Ramon L. Bruno

Ulster County District Attorney's Office

8. Nelson Ayala Diaz

Ulster County District Attorney's Office

9. Anthony Gonzalez (No picture available)

Westchester County

1. Joshua Burgo

Westchester County

2. Alex Thomassen

Westchester County

3. Alexander Cuevas

Westchester County

4. Michelle DiGennaro

Westchester County

5. Elton L. Skinner

Westchester County

6. Elizabeth A. Martin

Westchester County

7. Jaequann Gibbs

Westchester County

8. Alexander Petrov

Westchester County