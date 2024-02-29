Almost 50 Dogs Seized From New York Shelter

A New York animal shelter is in hot water after 49 dogs were seized from its facilities. The owner is facing multiple charges.

A New York animal shelter is under fire and the owner is allegedly responsible for neglect of almost 50 dogs. “A Canine Gem” in New York’s North Country was raided on Monday. Clinton County Sheriff David Favro says his deputies served a search warrant on the property, which is located at Ashley Road in Beekmantown, New York, Clinton County Sheriff David Favro said to WCAX,

Pets are supposed to bring joy and pleasure to all of us and to have them just boxed up and caged up and treated that way is just not acceptable. Most, if not all, were underfed, some severally underfed. There were a couple of them that couldn’t even stand up.

Deputies served a warrant at the location. They worked with the SPCA for more than 10 hours to remove the 49 dogs. The Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie says the owner, Hilary Davis, is facing multiple charges.

“I believe there are 25 counts of violation for the condition of the dogs and there are approximately 45 counts of charges for the facility itself.”

A Canine Gem is allegedly a repeat offender. Police claim that it is the same business located in Winooski, Vermont, that faced similar allegations in 2019.

Unfortunately, the SPCA cannot have anyone foster or adopt the dogs because they are considered evidence.

Google Maps
These Are All The Registered Animal Abusers In New York State [Photos]

New York State laws identify various forms of abuse, including aggravated cruelty,

Aggravated cruelty to animals. 1. A person is guilty of aggravated cruelty to animals when, with no justifiable purpose, he or she intentionally kills or intentionally causes serious physical injury to a companion animal with aggravated cruelty. For purposes of this section, "aggravated cruelty" shall mean conduct which: (i) is intended to cause extreme physical pain; or (ii) is done or carried out in an especially depraved or sadistic manner.

Other forms of animal abuse and cruelty include:

- Neglect
- Hoarding
- Fighting
- Beating
- Mutilation
- Burning

All of the counties below have animal abuse registries. Some counties have registries, but no offenders are listed. New York City has a registry, but you must be a registered user to view it.

Albany County

1. Tina Yerden

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

2. David Enberg

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

3. Ta'Von McCall

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

4. Desirae Fantroy

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

5. Maria Gudz

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

6. Lawrence Johnson

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

7. Deric Peterson

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

8. Sekou Smith

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

9. Dawn Bink

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

10. Robert Caserta

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

11. Linda Mellin

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

12. Brandon Reploeg

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

13. Alan Littlejohn

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

14. Gregg Solomon

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

15. John Gehrlein

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

16. Deron Richardson

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

17. Nancy Wright

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

18. Daniel Toress

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

19. Elijah Cooks

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

20. Larry Fuller

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

21. Howard Petersen

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

22. Rachel Fasnacht

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

23. Floyd Meggs

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

24. Mentor Demiraj

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

25. Anthony Walker

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

26. Corey Squires

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

27. Khadijah Hopkins

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
loading...

Not Pictured
28. Najee Collins-Coleman
29. Claudia Ricci
30. Chris Fournier
31. Fannie Hoestetler
32. Meli Lopez
33. Elliot Torres Jr.

Broome County

1. Tanisha L. Banks

Broome County Sheriff
loading...

2. John D. Elmer

Broome County Sheriff
loading...

3. Daniel L Martin

Broome County Sheriff
loading...

4. Kenny M Thomas

Broome County Sheriff
loading...

Dutchess County

1. Sam Brickell

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

2. Selina Brooks

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

3. Barbara Colao

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

4. Flavio Crespo

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

5. Dane Helmer

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

6. Holly Stanley

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

7. Alex Tor Thomassen

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

Nassau County

1. Hector Hernandez

Nassau County SPCA
loading...

2. Joseph Kemp

Nassau County SPCA
loading...

3. Anthony T. Reddick

Nassau County SPCA
loading...

4. Reginald V. Smith

Nassau County SPCA
loading...

5. Bing Jie Yang

Nassau County SPCA
loading...

6. Thomas C. Skuza

Nassau County SPCA
loading...

7. Marianne Manzitti

Nassau County SPCA
loading...

8. Peter Granath

Nassau County SPCA
loading...

9. Michael Gallagher

Nassau County SPCA
loading...

10. Christopher Koenig

Nassau County SPCA
loading...

11. Lee F. Hughes Jr

Nassau County SPCA
loading...

12. Shawanna Dearing

Nassau County SPCA
loading...

13. Tamara L. Copeland

Nassau County SPCA
loading...

14. Mian Q. Siddique

Nassau County SPCA
loading...

Oneida County

1. Brenda Kunze

Oneida County Sheriff
loading...

2. Horst Kunze

Oneida County Sheriff
loading...
Onondaga County

1. Richard M. Gerharz

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

2. Andrew D Coy Jr.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

3. Jane M. Richards

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

4. Brian L. Person

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
loading...

5. Cheryl L. Bowens

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

6. Joanne Ruggireo

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

7. Scott Cooper

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

8. Howard Bethea

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

9. Rennie Rall

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

10. Anthony McCauliffe

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

11. Michele Piper

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

12. Laura Briggs

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

13. Yolanda Williams

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

14. Tyler T. Simon

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

15. Jennette Filicia

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

16. Trent L. McMillan

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

17. Nieisha Howington

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

18. Stephen Clemons Jr.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

19. Cassandra Jones

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

20. Shon Barbee

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

21. Joann Osier

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

22. William Osier

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

23. Corey Hudson

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

24. Stacey Hand

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

25. David Fudge

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

26. Brandon LeMire

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

27. Wanda McKee

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

28. Cassandra Harris

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

29. Kelly Dunn

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

30. Jessica Gadson

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

31. Christina Tyler

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

32. Venus Godley

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

33. Antonia Wright

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

34. Michael Ryan

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

35. Jeremy Taylor

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

36. Justin O’Hara

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

37. Ivan Medina-Otero

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

38. Austin Dooley

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

39. Shenandoah Gilbert

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

40. Myra Edwards

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

41. Jermaine T. Scott

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

42. Joseph Judware Jr.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
loading...

Orange County

1. Briant Carter

Orange County Sheriff's Office
loading...

2. Deejay Atkins

Orange County Sheriff's Office
loading...

3. Joselina Brucelis

Orange County Sheriff's Office
loading...

4. Betsy Comacho-Morales

Orange County Sheriff's Office
loading...

5. Paul Cox

Orange County Sheriff's Office
loading...

6. Kevin Gould

Orange County Sheriff's Office
loading...

7. Damarie Orfila

Orange County Sheriff's Office
loading...

8. Jeanne Rogers

Orange County Sheriff's Office
loading...

9. Jeanne Ryan

Orange County Sheriff's Office
loading...

10. Jeffrey Scott

Orange County Sheriff's Office
loading...

11. James Scott

Orange County Sheriff's Office
loading...

12. Emiliano Zapata

Orange County Sheriff's Office
loading...

Putnam County

1. Omer Fahim

Putnam County SPCA
loading...

2. Nuno Gouveia (AKA Nuno Afonso-Gouveia)

Putnam County SPCA
loading...

3. Caleb Shuk

Putnam County SPCA
loading...

4. Leslie V. Soto

Putnam County SPCA
loading...

5. Tammy Williams

Putnam County SPCA
loading...

Rensselaer County

1. Shaqkira K. Cole (No picture available)

Sullivan County

1. Jamie Coney

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
loading...

2. Ashley Young-Henderson

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
loading...

3. Francis Young-Henderson A/K/A Jeual Young

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
loading...

4. Anita Young

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
loading...

5. Kristy Young

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
loading...

6. William McKinzie

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
loading...

7. Gerard Kingeter

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
loading...

8. Rahiem J. Brown

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
loading...

9. Shameikc R. Sinclair

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
loading...

10. Anthony Nunnally

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
loading...

11. Natasha Nunnally

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
loading...

Ulster County

1. Michael Oramas

Ulster County District Attorney's Office
loading...

2. Eric Napoli

Ulster County District Attorney's Office
loading...

3. Gary Wayne Vogt

Ulster County District Attorney's Office
loading...

4. John Lewis Helmbold

Ulster County District Attorney's Office
loading...

5. Jessica Natalie

Ulster County District Attorney's Office
loading...

6. Ben Gary Treistman

Ulster County District Attorney's Office
loading...

7. Ramon L. Bruno

Ulster County District Attorney's Office
loading...

8. Nelson Ayala Diaz

Ulster County District Attorney's Office
loading...

9. Anthony Gonzalez (No picture available)

Westchester County

1. Joshua Burgo

Westchester County
loading...

2. Alex Thomassen

Westchester County
loading...

3. Alexander Cuevas

Westchester County
loading...

4. Michelle DiGennaro

Westchester County
loading...

5. Elton L. Skinner

Westchester County
loading...

6. Elizabeth A. Martin

Westchester County
loading...

7. Jaequann Gibbs

Westchester County
loading...

8. Alexander Petrov

Westchester County
loading...

Registered Animal Abusers In WNY

Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young

Comments
Leave A Comment

