Almost 50 Dogs Seized From New York Shelter

A New York animal shelter is in hot water after 49 dogs were seized from its facilities. The owner is facing multiple charges.
A New York animal shelter is under fire and the owner is allegedly responsible for neglect of almost 50 dogs. “A Canine Gem” in New York’s North Country was raided on Monday. Clinton County Sheriff David Favro says his deputies served a search warrant on the property, which is located at Ashley Road in Beekmantown, New York, Clinton County Sheriff David Favro said to
WCAX,
Pets are supposed to bring joy and pleasure to all of us and to have them just boxed up and caged up and treated that way is just not acceptable. Most, if not all, were underfed, some severally underfed. There were a couple of them that couldn’t even stand up.
Deputies served a warrant at the location. They worked with the SPCA for more than 10 hours to remove the 49 dogs. The Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie says the owner, Hilary Davis, is facing multiple charges.
“I believe there are 25 counts of violation for the condition of the dogs and there are approximately 45 counts of charges for the facility itself.”
A Canine Gem is allegedly a repeat offender. Police claim that it is the same business located in Winooski, Vermont, that faced similar allegations in 2019.
Unfortunately, the SPCA cannot have anyone foster or adopt the dogs because they are considered evidence.
These Are All The Registered Animal Abusers In New York State [Photos]
New York State laws identify various forms of abuse, including aggravated cruelty
,
Aggravated cruelty to animals. 1. A person is guilty of aggravated cruelty to animals when, with no justifiable purpose, he or she intentionally kills or intentionally causes serious physical injury to a companion animal with aggravated cruelty. For purposes of this section, "aggravated cruelty" shall mean conduct which: (i) is intended to cause extreme physical pain; or (ii) is done or carried out in an especially depraved or sadistic manner.
Other forms of animal abuse and cruelty include :
- Neglect
- Hoarding - Fighting - Beating - Mutilation - Burning
All of the counties below have animal abuse registries. Some counties have registries, but no offenders are listed. New York City has a registry, but you must be a registered user to view it.
Albany County
1. Tina Yerden
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
2. David Enberg
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
3. Ta'Von McCall
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
4. Desirae Fantroy
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
5. Maria Gudz
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
6. Lawrence Johnson
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
7. Deric Peterson
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
8. Sekou Smith
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
9. Dawn Bink
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
10. Robert Caserta
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
11. Linda Mellin
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
12. Brandon Reploeg
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
13. Alan Littlejohn
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
14. Gregg Solomon
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
15. John Gehrlein
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
16. Deron Richardson
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
17. Nancy Wright
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
18. Daniel Toress
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
19. Elijah Cooks
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
20. Larry Fuller
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
21. Howard Petersen
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
22. Rachel Fasnacht
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
23. Floyd Meggs
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
24. Mentor Demiraj
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
25. Anthony Walker
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
26. Corey Squires
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
27. Khadijah Hopkins
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Not Pictured 28. Najee Collins-Coleman 29. Claudia Ricci 30. Chris Fournier 31. Fannie Hoestetler 32. Meli Lopez 33. Elliot Torres Jr. Broome County
1. Tanisha L. Banks
Broome County Sheriff Broome County Sheriff
2. John D. Elmer
Broome County Sheriff Broome County Sheriff
3. Daniel L Martin
Broome County Sheriff Broome County Sheriff
4. Kenny M Thomas
Broome County Sheriff Broome County Sheriff Dutchess County
1. Sam Brickell
Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office
2. Selina Brooks
Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office
3. Barbara Colao
Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office
4. Flavio Crespo
Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office
5. Dane Helmer
Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office
6. Holly Stanley
Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office
7. Alex Tor Thomassen
Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Nassau County
1. Hector Hernandez
Nassau County SPCA Nassau County SPCA
2. Joseph Kemp
Nassau County SPCA Nassau County SPCA
3. Anthony T. Reddick
Nassau County SPCA Nassau County SPCA
4. Reginald V. Smith
Nassau County SPCA Nassau County SPCA
5. Bing Jie Yang
Nassau County SPCA Nassau County SPCA
6. Thomas C. Skuza
Nassau County SPCA Nassau County SPCA
7. Marianne Manzitti
Nassau County SPCA Nassau County SPCA
8. Peter Granath
Nassau County SPCA Nassau County SPCA
9. Michael Gallagher
Nassau County SPCA Nassau County SPCA
10. Christopher Koenig
Nassau County SPCA Nassau County SPCA
11. Lee F. Hughes Jr
Nassau County SPCA Nassau County SPCA
12. Shawanna Dearing
Nassau County SPCA Nassau County SPCA
13. Tamara L. Copeland
Nassau County SPCA Nassau County SPCA
14. Mian Q. Siddique
Nassau County SPCA Nassau County SPCA Oneida County
1. Brenda Kunze
Oneida County Sheriff Oneida County Sheriff
2. Horst Kunze
Oneida County Sheriff Oneida County Sheriff Onondaga County
1. Richard M. Gerharz
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
2. Andrew D Coy Jr.
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
3. Jane M. Richards
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
4. Brian L. Person
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
5. Cheryl L. Bowens
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
6. Joanne Ruggireo
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
7. Scott Cooper
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
8. Howard Bethea
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
9. Rennie Rall
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
10. Anthony McCauliffe
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
11. Michele Piper
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
12. Laura Briggs
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
13. Yolanda Williams
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
14. Tyler T. Simon
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
15. Jennette Filicia
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
16. Trent L. McMillan
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
17. Nieisha Howington
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
18. Stephen Clemons Jr.
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
19. Cassandra Jones
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
20. Shon Barbee
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
21. Joann Osier
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
22. William Osier
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
23. Corey Hudson
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
24. Stacey Hand
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
25. David Fudge
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
26. Brandon LeMire
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
27. Wanda McKee
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
28. Cassandra Harris
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
29. Kelly Dunn
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
30. Jessica Gadson
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
31. Christina Tyler
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
32. Venus Godley
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
33. Antonia Wright
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
34. Michael Ryan
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
35. Jeremy Taylor
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
36. Justin O’Hara
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
37. Ivan Medina-Otero
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
38. Austin Dooley
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
39. Shenandoah Gilbert
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
40. Myra Edwards
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
41. Jermaine T. Scott
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
42. Joseph Judware Jr.
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Orange County
1. Briant Carter
Orange County Sheriff's Office Orange County Sheriff's Office
2. Deejay Atkins
Orange County Sheriff's Office Orange County Sheriff's Office
3. Joselina Brucelis
Orange County Sheriff's Office Orange County Sheriff's Office
4. Betsy Comacho-Morales
Orange County Sheriff's Office Orange County Sheriff's Office
5. Paul Cox
Orange County Sheriff's Office Orange County Sheriff's Office
6. Kevin Gould
Orange County Sheriff's Office Orange County Sheriff's Office
7. Damarie Orfila
Orange County Sheriff's Office Orange County Sheriff's Office
8. Jeanne Rogers
Orange County Sheriff's Office Orange County Sheriff's Office
9. Jeanne Ryan
Orange County Sheriff's Office Orange County Sheriff's Office
10. Jeffrey Scott
Orange County Sheriff's Office Orange County Sheriff's Office
11. James Scott
Orange County Sheriff's Office Orange County Sheriff's Office
12. Emiliano Zapata
Orange County Sheriff's Office Orange County Sheriff's Office Putnam County
1. Omer Fahim
Putnam County SPCA Putnam County SPCA
2. Nuno Gouveia (AKA Nuno Afonso-Gouveia)
Putnam County SPCA Putnam County SPCA
3. Caleb Shuk
Putnam County SPCA Putnam County SPCA
4. Leslie V. Soto
Putnam County SPCA Putnam County SPCA
5. Tammy Williams
Putnam County SPCA Putnam County SPCA Rensselaer County
1. Shaqkira K. Cole (No picture available)
Sullivan County
1. Jamie Coney
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
2. Ashley Young-Henderson
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
3. Francis Young-Henderson A/K/A Jeual Young
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
4. Anita Young
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
5. Kristy Young
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
6. William McKinzie
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
7. Gerard Kingeter
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
8. Rahiem J. Brown
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
9. Shameikc R. Sinclair
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
10. Anthony Nunnally
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
11. Natasha Nunnally
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Ulster County
1. Michael Oramas
Ulster County District Attorney's Office Ulster County District Attorney's Office
2. Eric Napoli
Ulster County District Attorney's Office Ulster County District Attorney's Office
3. Gary Wayne Vogt
Ulster County District Attorney's Office Ulster County District Attorney's Office
4. John Lewis Helmbold
Ulster County District Attorney's Office Ulster County District Attorney's Office
5. Jessica Natalie
Ulster County District Attorney's Office Ulster County District Attorney's Office
6. Ben Gary Treistman
Ulster County District Attorney's Office Ulster County District Attorney's Office
7. Ramon L. Bruno
Ulster County District Attorney's Office Ulster County District Attorney's Office
8. Nelson Ayala Diaz
Ulster County District Attorney's Office Ulster County District Attorney's Office
9. Anthony Gonzalez (No picture available)
Westchester County
1. Joshua Burgo
Westchester County Westchester County
2. Alex Thomassen
Westchester County Westchester County
3. Alexander Cuevas
Westchester County Westchester County
4. Michelle DiGennaro
Westchester County Westchester County
5. Elton L. Skinner
Westchester County Westchester County
6. Elizabeth A. Martin
Westchester County Westchester County
7. Jaequann Gibbs
Westchester County Westchester County
8. Alexander Petrov
Westchester County Westchester County Registered Animal Abusers In WNY
