Wegmans Announcing They Will Close Stores During Total Solar Eclipse

(Google Streetview/Canva)

Those of you who were hoping to get your shopping done while everyone else was outside looking at the sky during the eclipse are sadly out of luck.

One of the best times to shop is when everyone else is doing something else.  Have you ever been to the grocery store during a football game in Buffalo or in the early morning while everyone is still asleep?  It's the perfect time to be there!

But Wegman's is giving everyone the heads up that for 30 minutes in April, their stores will be closed.

Wegman's will be closing their stores on April 8th

On April 8th, many places in the United States are going to be able to experience a total solar eclipse.  The path of totality (the areas where it will be the most visible) will pass right across the United States from Texas to New England.

To allow their employees the opportunity to also experience the eclipse, Wegmans has announced that they will be closing the doors to all stores in the path of totality for 30 minutes from 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm.

"The opportunity to experience a total solar eclipse comes once in a lifetime, and we don't want our employees to miss out." -  Patrick Bourcy, Wegmans regional manager

 

Which stores will be affected by the closing?

They said they will be closing stores that are in the path of totality.  That includes the following stores:

Buffalo

  • Alberta Drive
  • Amherst St
  • Dick Road
  • Jamestown
  • Losson Road
  • McKinley
  • Military Road
  • Niagara Falls Blvd.
  • Sheridan Drive
  • Transit Rd.
  • West Seneca

Rochester

  • Brockport
  • Calkins Road
  • Chili-Paul
  • East Avenue
  • Eastway
  • Fairport
  • Holt Road
  • Irondequoit
  • Latta Road
  • Lyell Avenue
  • Marketplace
  • Mt. Read
  • Penfield
  • Perinton
  • Pittsford
  • Ridge-Culver
  • Ridgemont

Finger Lakes

  • Auburn
  • Canandaigua
  • Geneseo
  • Geneva
  • Ithaca
  • Newark

Southern Tier

  • Corning
  • Elmira
  • Hornell
  • Johnson City

Syracuse

  • Cicero
  • Dewitt
  • Fairmount
  • Great Northern
  • James Street
  • John Glenn
  • Onondaga
  • Taft Road

Pennsylvania

Erie

  • Erie Peach St.
  • Erie West

