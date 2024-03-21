Those of you who were hoping to get your shopping done while everyone else was outside looking at the sky during the eclipse are sadly out of luck.

One of the best times to shop is when everyone else is doing something else. Have you ever been to the grocery store during a football game in Buffalo or in the early morning while everyone is still asleep? It's the perfect time to be there!

But Wegman's is giving everyone the heads up that for 30 minutes in April, their stores will be closed.

Wegman's will be closing their stores on April 8th

On April 8th, many places in the United States are going to be able to experience a total solar eclipse. The path of totality (the areas where it will be the most visible) will pass right across the United States from Texas to New England.

To allow their employees the opportunity to also experience the eclipse, Wegmans has announced that they will be closing the doors to all stores in the path of totality for 30 minutes from 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm.

"The opportunity to experience a total solar eclipse comes once in a lifetime, and we don't want our employees to miss out." - Patrick Bourcy, Wegmans regional manager

Which stores will be affected by the closing?

They said they will be closing stores that are in the path of totality. That includes the following stores:

Buffalo

Alberta Drive

Amherst St

Dick Road

Jamestown

Losson Road

McKinley

Military Road

Niagara Falls Blvd.

Sheridan Drive

Transit Rd.

West Seneca

Rochester

Brockport

Calkins Road

Chili-Paul

East Avenue

Eastway

Fairport

Holt Road

Irondequoit

Latta Road

Lyell Avenue

Marketplace

Mt. Read

Penfield

Perinton

Pittsford

Ridge-Culver

Ridgemont

Finger Lakes

Auburn

Canandaigua

Geneseo

Geneva

Ithaca

Newark

Southern Tier

Corning

Elmira

Hornell

Johnson City

Syracuse

Cicero

Dewitt

Fairmount

Great Northern

James Street

John Glenn

Onondaga

Taft Road

Pennsylvania

Erie

Erie Peach St.

Erie West

LIST: Total Solar Eclipse Events In Western New York Here are all of the events to view the total solar eclipse in and around Buffalo, New York. Gallery Credit: Facebook/Google Street View/Canva

6 Grocery Store Laws In New York State Gallery Credit: Clay Moden