We are only about halfway through the year, and already, people in New York are reporting a frenzy of activity when it comes to UFOs.

Let's define what a UFO is

Before we go too far, not every UFO report is someone claiming that they were abducted by aliens. The acronym UFO comes from the title Unidentified Foreign Object. Sometimes (most of the time) it's just an object that someone sees in the sky that cannot be identified as something familiar. Technically, they're called UAP's these days (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena). So it's anything that people see in the sky that is unidentified.

Is New York the new epicenter for UFO activity?

There is an organization that gathers these reports called the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC). They've been around since 1974, and their goal is "to receive, record, and to the greatest degree possible, corroborate and document reports from individuals who have been witnesses to unusual, possibly UFO-related events."

They've recorded over 180,000 reports in the time that they've existed. This year alone, New York state has reported around 66 instances of aerial objects that cannot be identified in 2025 alone.

These reports came from all over the state too, from busy cities like New York to very rural small towns. They noticed that the objects were all different shapes, from triangles with lights on the points, orbs, spheres, and discs.

Some of the common themes that people mentioned seeing were that they:

Changed shape while they were flying

Were seen zigzagging across the sky

Lights appearing out of nowhere and suddenly disappearing

Shapes that were seen hovering

Three things could be happening here

The way I see it, there are three scenarios here.

1) Aliens are coming to Earth, and New York is the first place they want to visit

2) People think aliens are coming to Earth, and they're confusing certain things that they see as proof

3) We just have a lot of activity in the skies over New York and people think that regular airplanes or drones are unidentified aircraft.

What do you think? Are the aliens coming? And if they are, are they going to take over soon?