If You Bought This At A Trader Joe’s In New York, Throw It Out Now

If you’re one of the many New York State residents obsessed with Trader Joe’s, you’re not alone.

The popular grocery store chain has thousands of fans across the country who don’t just shop for groceries there, but also read up on their new products, listen to podcasts about the brand, and look up Trader Joe’s “hauls” on social media.

However, if you recently picked this product up at Trader Joe’s during a recent shopping trip, you’re going to want to toss it ASAP (which is a bummer, because it’s delicious. But trust us - you don’t want these).

Trader Joe’s Chicken Soup Dumplings Recall

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service recently announced a recall of 61,000 pounds of Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings , which were sold in nearly two dozen stores across New York State.

Trader Joes Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings Trader Joe's loading...

The savory dumplings, loaded with broth made from chicken, onion, green onion, soy sauce, and ginger that can conveniently be heated up in the microwave, are a fan-favorite for diehard fans of TJ’s.

Why Is Trader Joe’s Recalling Their Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings?

If you have these in your freezer, you definitely don’t want to risk eating them!

The FSIS warns that the dumplings could possibly be contaminated with foreign materials - “specifically hard plastic from a permanent marker pen.”

The tainted dumplings were discovered when several consumers complained to the manufacturer, CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corp., about finding hard plastic in their dumplings.

Gross!

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” it said in a news release. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

How Do You Know If Your Dumplings Are Affected By The Recall?

If you recently bought a box of Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings, check to see if your box has the following UPC codes:

03.07.25.C1-1

03.07.25.C1-2

More information can be obtained by contacting CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation’s Consumer Experience Department at 800-544-6855.

