Tim McGraw Announces Concert in Buffalo, New York

Tim McGraw is returning to Western New York on his 'Standing Room Only' tour at Key Bank Center! The hit-maker and actor is coming back to Buffalo again and will have a special guest with him. Tim is one of a bunch of major concerts that is coming to the area including Luke Combs, Kane Brown and Zack Bryan.

Tim McGraw

Standing Room Only Tour

with special guest Carly Pearce

Saturday, May 4, 2024

Is Tim McGraw coming to Buffalo? When do Tim McGraw tickets go on sale at Key Bank Center?

Tim McGraw had previously announced his Standing Room Only tour and now has added Buffalo, New York to the tour! He will be coming to Key Bank Center on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Who is opening for Tim McGraw in Buffalo?

Country star Carly Pearce (who loves Western New York) is coming to Buffalo to open the concert for Tim McGraw. Her current single 'We Don't Fight Anymore' with Chris Stapleton is on the rise on the country music chart. Her other country #1 hits include 'What He Didn't Do', 'Every Little Thing', 'I Hope You're Happy Now', 'Never Wanted to Be That Girl', 'Next Girl', and more.

When do tickets go on sale for Tim McGraw in Buffalo?

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 25, 2023.

There are so many other concerts coming to Western New York this Spring and we have not even gotten to the Summer lineup yet. Take a look at the list of concerts coming to Western New York below.