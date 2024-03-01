Three-Digit Service Numbers You Need To Know In Buffalo, New York

Most people know what happens if you dial 9-1-1 in Buffalo. But what happens if you call another three-digit number that ends in 1-1?

When we are in school we learn all about how when there's an emergency, we can call 9-1-1 to receive emergency services. We're taught what it's for, how to use it, and how to talk with the operators. But did you know there are a bunch of other numbers to call that are also just three digits that will provide you with services?

For instance, when should you use 3-1-1? Do you know?

Here are the other numbers that will connect you to special services and what you can use them for. They're called N11 codes and they're assigned by the FCC:

2-1-1 Community Information and Referral Services

You'd use this number if you need to be referred to someone for help with mental health, veterans resources, child care services, legal services, substance abuse, tax services, and more. Just dial 2-1-1 and they'll connect you with the people you need.

3-1-1 - Call and Resolution Center (Non-emergency government services)

This is where you would call to register complaints with the police (you still have to call the police to file a report), get information, and access non-emergency police services. So if you're having an issue with a neighbor, an animal in the neighborhood,

4-1-1 Local directory

This one has become a little outdated since so many people have smartphones now, but if you ever find yourself without access to the internet and need a number for a business, dialing 4-1-1 should help.

5-1-1 Traffic, Transportation, and Weather Information

If you commute to work or are traveling through, this number will let you know if there are any incidents on the road. It will also tell you if there are problems with inclement weather that could slow your ride in.

6-1-1 Customer Care

Need help with your cell phone? This is the number you would call to talk to someone from Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or whatever carrier you have.

7-1-1 New York Relay

This is the number to call for people who are hard of hearing or who have a speech disability. This will help you to "communicate effortlessly with people who are hearing, deaf, deafblind, hard of hearing or who have a speech disability."

8-1-1 Call Before You Dig

This is the number to call if you have a project coming up that will require you to dig at all. They will come out to make sure that you won't damage any pipes or cables that might be running underground that you cannot see. They will mark them clearly so you can be sure to avoid them.

9-1-1 Emergency Services

This is for emergency services. If you need police or medical services, this is the number you call.

9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

This is available 24 hours a day for people who may be having thoughts of hurting themselves. They provide 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources.

