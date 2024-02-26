This Ridiculous Surcharge Is Coming To New York State

The next time you travel, you have some planning to do. At airports across the country, and here in New York State, there is going to be a new fee that may catch you off guard.

Traveling is never as smooth as you would like it to be. As hard as you try to plan, something comes up that makes you tweak that plan or pay more than you had expected. If you plan to fly American Airlines, you will need to get better at packing bags or save a little extra cash.

According to a new report, American Airlines will be raising the fee/charge to check a bag.

According to SFGATE.com:

For travelers who wait to check a bag in person at the airport, the fee increases from $30 to $40. The charge for a second checked bag is now $45, up from $40.

For families who travel, this can get very expensive. We have 4 kids, and when we travel we have loads of bags, car seats and whatever else we need to bring. It would be nice if there was a baggage package that caters to families who travel with kids.

