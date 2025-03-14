Random Kenmore, New York Wedding Dress Story Has Everyone Guessing

This is the strange case of the Kenmore Wedding Dress that has the internet trying to figure out whose it is.

Our friends woke up and saw something on their back fence and when they walked up--it was someone's wedding dress. They have no clue where it is from. The suggestions from Facebook about where it came from were hilarious.

Someone thought maybe someone tried to hop the fence in the dress and got stuck, the wind blew it there, another person on Facebook thought it may be a prank of some sort--either way we are going to find out what happened.

What do you do? You can't throw it out, what if someone comes looking for it? But is it weird you hold onto someone else's wedding dress? It's such a strange story but, now everyone on Facebook is invested in finding out what ends up happening:

What did you do with your wedding dress after you got married?

Some people keep it for years and years in the attic in a box only to never use it again. But, if you are like every mom in the history of moms, you probably saved it "just in case" your future daughter would want it.

After all, a wedding dress is expensive so it makes sense why some ladies want to repurpose the dress. But, if your daughter does not want it (and lets be honest most times the trends and style changes so much--they don't want your hand me down) some people will even turn it into a baptism dress for their kids as well.

What did you do with your wedding dress? Did you hold onto it?