Best Pie Shops In Western New York, According To Yelp

Do you need an excuse to treat yourself today? Maybe you should take a drive to one of the best pie shops in Western New York.

March 14 is known as National Pi Day, and that day may be honoring the math term “pi,” but some of us just aren’t math nerds…or maybe we are...but wouldn’t eating pie in the mathematical symbol’s honor be more delicious than solving some equations?

I think so, and that’s why we have looked into where the top 10 pie shops are located in Western New York, according to Yelp.

Not to reveal how much of a nerd I am, but the concept of pi is ancient, and it is said to have been introduced to society at least four thousand years ago. We can thank Babylonian mathematicians for performing the first known calculation of the area of a circle using the circumference of an inscribed hexagon, and derived an approximate value of pi for 3.125, eventually becoming known as 3.14 over time.

However, did you know that we did not celebrate 3.14 as Pi Day until 1988 after Larry Shaw, an employee of the San Francisco science museum called The Exploratorium, came up with the idea of the celebration?

Thank you Larry for a perfectly great excuse to eat delicious pie.

And now that I’ve done my due diligence educating you on pi itself, let’s talk dessert, shall we?

Take a look at the top 10 pie shops in Western New York, according to Yelp.

10 Best Pie Shops In WNY, According To Yelp

Some people consider pizza as a kind of pie, or cheesecake is often looked at as a pie since it has crust on the bottom, and there are some freebies you can get for March. Click here to see the deals for Pi Day.

