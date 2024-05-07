New Yorkers Hate The Idea Of A Tik Tok Ban?

A recent poll suggests that about half of the country is in support of a nationwide ban of Tik Tok. But according to this study, New Yorkers don't agree.

What is Tik Tok?

Tik Tok is a social media type of app where people can post and view short videos. It's meant as an app to let people express themselves. Whether that's through singing, dancing, or comedy. Sometimes it's just a way for people to connect with others on the way they think or instances of everyday life.

The videos as short and easily consumed by scrolling through a feed.

Why would they ban Tik Tok?

It's been a bit of a sensitive subject for people who enjoy the app. Why would they need to ban an app that seems so innocent on the surface?

The concern is that the app is a Chinese-owned company and that they're taking our information to use against us. When you sign up to use the app, you give that company the right to a lot of information in the initial agreement.

Because of these concerns, on April 24th, President Biden signed the “Protecting Americans’ Data From Foreign Adversaries Act of 2024” into law. Now, if the parent company that currently owns the app doesn't sell to a company in a country that the US deems as a "foreign adversary" within 9 months, they will outlaw its use in the United States.

If it's dangerous then why would anyone be against them banning the app?

One of the biggest reasons people are against a ban is that they don't believe that it actually is dangerous. They aren't worried about where their personal data is going because quite frankly, they have a million apps that they use and they don't know where any of that data is going either.

Also, they enjoy using it. It's a good way to pass time and to kind of zone out for a little while.

They also believe that it's a violation of First Amendment rights.

Who is the most against the ban?

A company called Casino Alpha looked into the online activity of people across the country to see which states were for the ban and which ones were against it the most. They looked at the posts that were positive toward the ban and those that were negative towards it. Then they took into consideration the population of the state and found a number that showed the amount of positive or negative posts per 100,000 people. By that metric, New York easily came out on the top of the list of states that were the most against the ban.

Rank State Positive Posts Negative Posts Population Pos. Posts per 100,000 Neg. Posts per 100,000

1 New York 781,222 28,041,760 19,571,216 3,992 143,281 2 Georgia 177,764 8,857,417 11,029,227 1,612 80,309 3 California 1,691,322 29,548,609 38,965,193 4,341 75,833 4 South Carolina 126,384 3,359,303 5,373,555 2,352 62,515 5 Nevada 362,210 1,341,653 3,194,176 11,340 42,003 6 Florida 404,128 8,665,401 22,610,726 1,787 38,324 7 Michigan 77,835 3,633,919 10,037,261 775 36,204 8 Oregon 52,325 1,296,898 4,233,358 1,236 30,635 9 Pennsylvania 144,478 3,334,793 12,961,683 1,115 25,728 10 Texas 523,671 7,638,214 30,503,301 1,717 25,041

How do you feel about it? Are you for the ban or against it?

65 Obnoxious Banned License Plates In New York State Here are some of the crude, hilarious, and off-the-wall personalized license plates that were denied in New York state in 2022. Gallery Credit: Megan Carter/Canva

13 Words That Should Be Banned In Buffalo, New York We asked, you answered...after Merriam-Webster announced their 2022 Word Of The Year as "gaslighting," we wanted to know if there were any words that you believed should be banned in Buffalo, New York, and well...there's a few. Gallery Credit: Kadie Daye via Canva Image