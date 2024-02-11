Valentine’s Day Warning For New York State

February is flying by and we are already a week in to the month. Now that Groundhog's Day is over, the attention turns to Valentine's Day here in New York State. But before the big day gets here, law officials here in New York have a warning.

If you are planning on getting that special someone a card or flowers, don'y wait too long. At least one report indicated that more than 145 millions Valentine's Day cards will be exchanged. With less than a week to go, the selection might be getting slim in stores.

But this is 2024 and most people either find someone online or choose to send a digital Valentine greeting. New York State is reminding residents to be careful of online romance this year.

The Division of Consumer Protection is warning New Yorkers about romance scams.

According to their website:

Romance scams occur when a criminal lies about their identity and uses romantic interest to manipulate or steal from the victim. Thieves use different variations of these scams to deceive unsuspecting daters. One common variation used is sextortion, where scammers encourage victims to send intimate images of themselves then demand money to keep it a secret and threaten to expose the victim to their contacts, family, friends and colleagues if payment isn’t sent.

New York State has some pretty incredible, and romantic, getaway ideas and destinations. Niagara Falls has been considered to be the perfect honeymoon location and who doesn't love a romantic weekend in the Adirondack Mountains?

