New Restaurant Coming to Popular Plaza in Amherst

The longer you live in Western New York, the more you realize that there are two seasons: winter and construction season.

When it comes to construction, it's usually roadways that get talked about. But over the last decade, there has been a lot of construction in regards to new businesses in Western New York. From downtown Buffalo to the suburbs, you can see many new restaurants and retailers, which were not there before the 2010's.

In Amherst, a lot has changed on Niagara Falls Blvd. It doesn't look the same it did in the 2000's, and that means a lot of new businesses, such as Dave's Hot Chicken, which opened in late 2023. It's been a hit with locals.

Now, there's another restaurant in the works and more retailers for a nearby plaza in Amherst.

According to Buffalo Business First, Benderson Development is planning on new retailers and restaurants in Amherst. Slated for 1501-1551 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst.

The restaurant that is in the works is described as a 3,200 square-foot, fast-casual restaurant. Hopefully we know soon the name of the restaurant and when to expect it to open, which could be in the coming months, that remains to be seen.

Wingnutz has a carry-out location on Niagara Falls Blvd. and there has been major development in recent years for retailers along that stretch of road as well. It's an extremely busy section of Western New York and is a booming location for a new restaurant.

Exciting to see what it is.

