Multiple Snowstorms Could Kick off 2024 for New York State

We're inching closer to the end of the 2023 calendar. New Year's Eve is this Sunday, while Monday marks New Year's Day and the official end of the holiday season.

It's no secret that this winter and fall has been smooth-sailing for much of New York State; along with the northeast in general. This is likely due to the much-talked about El Nino weather pattern for 2023-2024, which can usually cause warmer than normal temperatures for fall and winter.

However, it's only a matter of time before we see snowstorms in New York State. It looks as if January will not only bring a new year, but also a drastic change in the weather pattern.

Ryan Hall's extended forecast looked into this weather pattern change, which starts around January 3-4 and goes into the second week of January. In fact, multiple snowstorms could happen for New York between that time period.

This would also bring more seasonable temperatures, which are typically in the high 20's or low 30's for early-to-mid January in Western, Central and Upstate New York.

As for possible snow totals, it is too far out to know that for sure, but the GFS model says anywhere from 9 inches to 21 inches of snow for New York State.

For now, we can expect rain and warmer than normal temperatures through the end of the week. We should see cooler temperatures as we head into New Year's Eve and Day; and especially for the first part of January.

We knew that old man winter would be here soon enough, and it appears it will be here once the calendar says 2024.

