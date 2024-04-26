Massive New York State Law Ends In Just Days

The new month is about to begin and here in New York State, there is a law that will be coming to an end.

The spring is here and the grass is growing like crazy and the trees are finally starting to open up. That is a good thing for fire officials and those who are looking to get rid of brush and other burnables.

The weather is ideal for outdoor work here in New York State this week and there is a law that landowners and homeowners need to keep in mind.

In just a few days, the annual burn ban will be lifted! However, a deadline is looming here in New York State.

Here in New York State, in an effort to protect precious forests, woodlands and local residences, there is an annual burn ban that is in place.

Annual burn ban is in effect from March 16 through May 14.

The New York State DEC reminds everyone that although burning is a quick and efficient way to get rid of downed sticks, limbs and debris...

When you plan a fire, always check for fire danger in your area on DEC's online map (updated every week). Also, local governments may have stricter rules than NYS; your fire department will have information about local burning laws.