Illegal To Take These From Bars + Restaurants in New York State

New York State says it is illegal to do this, even though many people try to turn a cheek when they do it.

It has been a trend in New York State restaurants, but more specifically bars that are having this problem.

You probably know someone (if you have not yourself) taken a pint glass from an establishment and use if at your house either in your kitchen or your basement bar or wherever. People love to do it. If it is their favorite bar they love to get a 'souvenir' and take a pint glass and bring it home. Back in the day some people would even steal ash trays.

We asked some other New York State bar owners about things that were stolen and if it makes them mad when it gets stolen. Here are some of the items:

Bar glasses

A branded floor mat

The drink drip tray with a beer logo on it

Electric candle

Tons of ashtrays in the 80s and 90s

The napkin dispenser

lamps

the actual alcohol itself

One owner said that most times the beer companies will pay for pint glasses for the bar as a co-op of sorts.

It seemed like it was half and half when it came to whether bar owners were mad that items were stolen. Some seemed like it was great marketing if they brought home a logoed pint glass. Others seemed annoyed that it was happening because then there stock is low and if you don't realize until it is too late, you can have a shortage when your establishment is busy.

Either way, New York State law does clarify that it is theft. A person steals property and commits larceny when, with intent to deprive another of property or to appropriate the same to himself or to, according to the New York State law.