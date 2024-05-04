FREE Babysitting For A Year In New York State

The cost and price of just about everything is over the top these days. Here in New York State, we may feel it the worst as the prices are high and the taxes are even higher! But there may be some relief on the horizon for a lucky family.

What are your plans for Mothers Day this year? Will you take mom for lunch or dinner? Maybe it is a card and flowers?? You NEED to at least call mom on the big day which is May 12th this year.

But there is one thing that is so valuable that it means more than anything to mom and to busy families; time! Ask most moms and there is a good chance they will tell you that all they want is a little time for themselves. Door Dash understands and has an incredible offer.

According to a press release from Door Dash, "Moms can’t pour from an empty cup. That’s why this Mother’s Day, DoorDash is making it possible to give mom the one gift she won’t forget – time back for herself. To give mom some much needed relaxation, DoorDash is giving away a chance to win free babysitting for a full year to one lucky mom"!

Mother's Day is just a couple of days away and having the opportunity to get some "me" time is a gift that many moms would love! We have four kids, under 8 years old, and I am constantly in awe of the things my wife is able to do among the constant chaos of our family life. I think back to the advice a wise man once told me about being a dad; "the greatest thing a man can do for his kids is love their mom". Those words are spot on!