Controversial Show Returns To New York State In The Fall

The Greatest Show on Earth is coming back to New York State! Families across New York are making plans and tickets are on sale for select locations including a couple dates just announced for the fall!

After pressure from various animal rights groups, circus organizers have changed the way they do their shows. Most of the larger shows have gotten rid of the acts that involve animals and specifically, elephants. Ringling Brothers has been elephant free for around 8 years.

A circus is so much fun! With all of the screen time kids get these days, going to a circus is a great way to see entertainment and talented performers IN PERSON and not through a screen or AI.

The Ringling Brothers Circus is making a return to New York State this March in Buffalo and a few dates just added for Albany. he cast of Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus will be at Albany's MVP Arena November 8th through 11th.

All guests age 2 and older are required to have a ticket.

Many parents struggle to get their kids to be more "present" and get off the phone or tablet. A circus is the perfect opportunity to see hard work, practice and talent coming together at once. We have four kids under 8 years old and we are planning on getting them to one of the shows this year!

