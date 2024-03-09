35 Celebrities You Did Not Know Are At Chef’s

Chef’s is known as Buffalo’s Favorite Italian Restaurant. It’s the home of the world famous spaghetti parmesan, but it’s known for more than that.

If you have ever been into Chef’s Restaurant, then you already know that the walls are covered with famous celebrities who have visited Chef’s at some point and posed with their famous Chef’s sauce. Although there are plenty of notable celebrities on the wall, you may have overlooked these ones.

One celebrity that you will quickly notice on the wall is Jerry Springer, who became a cultural phenomenon and forever changed television. He took over the world of daytime in the ‘90s and the ‘00s. Jerry was known across the country, and he leaves behind quite a legacy, as many people often call Springer “the architect of reality TV.”

He grew up in Queens, New York, and he developed a love for the New York Yankee; and while his home became Queens, Springer would venture up north on occasion, and one time he made a stop in Western New York.

Springer took the time to eat at Chef’s Restaurant, a Buffalo favorite, and he loved it so much that he actually took a picture with Chef’s original sauce -- thus starting the Celebrity Wall way back when!

This photo became the first photo on the celebrity wall, and it all started back in 1997.

In memory of Jerry Springer, Chef’s Restaurant paid tribute to him on an Instagram post that told the story of how the celebrity wall got started.

“The FIRST celebrity to take a picture with a jar of our sauce on our celebrity wall in 1997. He was a great guy #rip,” the post said.

