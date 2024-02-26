Maybe the springlike weather has you dreaming about warmer days, and don’t worry – they are on their way!

Once it warms up, many people in New York State will plan a trip to the Adirondack Mountains or the Catskills, as those two locations are known for their natural beauty. While the Catskills have over 350 miles of hiking trails, the Adirondacks are part of the largest Boreal forest in the world. That explains why it is so beautiful in the late summer / early fall when it comes to watching fall foliage.

The Adirondack Mountains take on a different shape than other mountains in the United States, forming a circular-like dome that is 160 miles wide.

Adirondack Park is also the largest state park, covering 6 million acres, so it is definitely a sight to see in New York state and when you live in New York, you are definitely making the trip at least once or more.

If you are planning a trip to the Adirondacks, there are different options when it comes to where you should stay; however, this cabin in the Adirondacks really gives you the full vacation experience while allowing you to fully take in the natural beauty around you!

In the heart of the Adirondacks, you will find this 3 bed / 3 bath that can be rented out by up to 8 guests at a time. Some of the amenities offered at this AirBnB location include:

Hot Tub

Panoramic Barrel Sauna

Pool Table

Fire Pit

Kayaks

You will also be able to get over 75 television channels, but in a place like the Adirondacks, I doubt you want to be watching TV.

Take a look at the pictures below, and see what you think of the cabin.

Beautiful Lakeside Cabin Available For Rent In New York State This beautiful cabin in the Adirondacks would take your hiking experience to the next level. Gallery Credit: AirBnB

To view the full listing on AirBnB, click here.

10 Private Pools You Can Rent In Western New York Here are some local pools you can rent by the hour to keep your cool this summer. Gallery Credit: Swimply/Canva

Massive Adirondack Mountain Home For Sale Gallery Credit: Clay Moden