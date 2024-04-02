Buffalo Sabres Player Selling Mansion in Western New York

A Buffalo Sabre is selling his house and it has fans wondering if he is getting traded or knows something that fans do not.

How sweet would it be to live in the house of a Buffalo Sabre? Or how about how sweet it would be just to live in this sweet house. Victor Olofsson has listed his house for sale. The home in Lancaster is up for just over $1,000,000, but the listing has fans wondering if Olofsson is leaving Buffalo all together. Olofsson paid $935,000 back in December 2022 for the house.

Take a look at pictures of the house below.

Stunning 3 year old home showcasing a Modern Farm House style and design. From it's 2 story great room with a wall of windows, to the sensational first floor owners suite. This 4 bedroom beauty needs to be seen to be appreciated! The gorgeous entertaining spaces include the amazing kitchen complete with custom cabinetry, pantry, beverage station, breakfast bar, and top of the line appliances. Formal dining area. Primary bedroom boasts a wonderful walk-in closet and beautiful bath with 2 vanities, shower, and soaking tub. 2nd floor has all nice sized bedrooms, walk -in closets, and 2 full baths", the description said on Zillow.

Buffalo Sabres House For Sale in Lancaster, New York Blackstone Court in Lancaster, New York Gallery Credit: Rob Banks

MATHEMATICALLY, the Buffalo Sabres are not out of the playoffs just yet even though the season wraps up in the next couple of weeks. Realistically, the Sabres are going to continue their drought of not making the playoffs as the chances of them making it as today are just about 1%.

Olofsson was selected by the Sabres in the 7th round, 181st overall