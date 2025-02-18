Buffalo Bills' Spencer Brown posted a photo of him with some of the other Buffalo Bills posing with President Trump on Monday.

Brown appears in the photo with Sam Martin, Dalton Kincaid, and Ryan Van Demark with Donald Trump. Spencer posted a video of Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach on his Instagram stories. You can see the picture below.

Buffalo Bills Fans Mad Over Picture With President Trump

As you can imagine there are two different sides when it comes to the photo. The comments are flooded.

On on hand: Fans are ecstatic that the Buffalo Bills players got to see President Trump at his golf course this week. It is unclear if the President played the round of golf with the Buffalo Bills players. No matter what side of the aisle you are on politically, you have to admit it is quite a moment when you meet the current leader of the Free World.

On the other hand: Fans are mad that some of the Buffalo Bills players seem to support the President and are saying that it is a bad look for the Buffalo Bills.

There were quite a few players that the Buffalo Bills were making a priority to sign for future contracts. One of those guys was OL Ryan Van Demark. The Buffalo Bills re-signed offensive lineman Ryan Van Demark to a one-year deal.

I mean, I get that politics are extremely divisive, but don't you think that you have to remember that there is always going to be someone with a different opinion than you? It seems like there are so many people who let it get to them and they get so mad.