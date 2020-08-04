Isaias traffic, power, closings: Emergency info in this intense storm

The bad news: New Jersey is being hit Tuesday by a storm that could cause several feet of flooding in some areas, and wind gusts in excess of 7 p.m. The storm, Isaias, had been upgraded to hurricane status Monday night as it climbed the East Coast, but by Tuesday morning was once again considered a tropical storm.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and BPU President Joseph L. Fiordaliso warned Tuesday the state could see hundreds of thousands of power outages, possibly for extended times.

As of Tuesday morning, a Tornado Watch covered all 21 counties of New Jersey, until noon in the southern end of the state, and 4 p.m. in most of the rest. Tornado watches, suggesting a more imminent threat, were briefly issued in some regions.

The Associated Press reported by mid-morning that tornadoes had been confirmed in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware and New Jersey.

The good news: We're here to help you through it, with instant alerts on our app, on NJ1015.com and on social media.

Here's what you'll need to know all day long:

SEND US YOUR STORM PICS: Shoot them over via the NJ 101.5 app for Android or iOS, and we may use them on NJ1015.com. Open the menu on the left and hit "Submit Photo/Video."

WEATHER: Keep an eye on New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow's blog on NJ1015.com and the app. Unlike some weather forecasters, Dan's not about to hype news he's not sure of. He'll tell you what he knows, what he does't, and why — there's no better way to keep on top of the storm as it develops.

TRAFFIC AND ROADS: Visit NJ1015.com/traffic for current alerts, and download the New Jersey 101.5 app to get notifications as traffic issues pop up. The New Jersey Department of Transportation issues alerts through 511nj.org.

ON THE RADIO, OUR APP & ALEXA: Listen to New Jersey 101.5 anytime on air, online or on your phone by downloading the New Jersey 101.5 app. (In addition to weather and news updates, we'll be playing music all weekend). We're also on Amazon Alexa, both as a 24/7 stream and as Flash Briefings updated several times every day.

SOCIAL: Follow New Jersey 101.5 on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Message us with questions and what you're experiencing where you are. We'd love to see your pictures of the storm!

MASS TRANSIT: NJ Transit issues advisories at NJTransit.com and on Twitter @NJTransit. (New Jersey 101.5 will also share news of alerts on Twitter, Facebook and the New Jersey 101.5 app as well)

POWER: PSE&G customers: See PSE&G's power map for outages and report downed trees, gas leaks, other emergencies or outages to 800-436-PSEG. JCP&L customers: See JCP&L's map for outages. Call in issues to 888-LIGHTSS or report your outage online. Atlantic City Electric customers: See Atlantic City Electric's map or call 800-833-7476 for any issues.

STATE EMERGENCY ALERTS: The state Office of Emergency Management issues alerts on Facebook and Twitter. It also posts emergency information to ready.nj.gov.

COMMUNITY ALERTS: Many New Jersey towns use the Nixle system to send alerts. Many others use Everbridge. Check those services and your municipal website, for more information. Several municipalities, schools and police departments also post frequently to their own Facebook pages and Twitter accounts.

USING A GENERATOR? Here's how to keep safe. Carbon monoxide poisoning caused five New Jersey deaths in the aftermath of superstorm Sandy — we don't want to be reporting on any after this storm.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: