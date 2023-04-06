Is this foodie site right about the best cheesecake in New Jersey?

If there is anything we love better than a great meal here in New Jersey, it's that amazing dessert that comes after it.

Photo by Kalisha Ocheni on Unsplash Photo by Kalisha Ocheni on Unsplash loading...

And one of the most popular dessert choices for Garden State residents is cheesecake. We have no shortage of wonderful cheesecake here, that's for sure.

Photo by Mink Mingle on Unsplash Photo by Mink Mingle on Unsplash loading...

Some of the premier foodie experts in America have named the best cheesecake in every state.

It sounds like exceptionally fun research, but it also is a pretty tall mountain to climb here in New Jersey.

We know that New York is famous for their cheesecake, but most New Jersey foodies would put our cheesecake right up there with the Big Apple's, and that means the decision could not have been an easy one.

Photo by Max Nayman on Unsplash Photo by Max Nayman on Unsplash loading...

The folks at Lovefood think they have found the bakery that has the top cheesecake in our state.

They decided on a great little place in Glen Rock called Marc's Cheesecake. and their favorite cheesecake of them all at Marc's is the chocolate chip cheesecake. We can hear diets crashing to the ground all over the state as we speak.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

If you want to give Marc's a try, they are located at 251 Rock Rd. in Glen Rock. If the experts say it's the best in the state, we absolutely have to give it a try.

15 Beloved New Jersey Italian Restaurants Too Delectable Not to Try

Insect Restaurants Are Coming Experts say we could cure world hunger and save the planet by eating bugs and chefs are making them look awfully tasty.