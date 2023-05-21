Is it illegal in NJ to avoid a traffic light?

Let me put you in a hypothetical situation real quick.

It's rush hour, and you're sitting in a line of cars a half mile long waiting to make a right onto 37.

That's when you see an empty parking lot that connects the road you're on to 37, so you put in your blinker, cut through the parking lot and in seconds you're cruising.

Did you just break the law? Or is it okay to cut through a parking lot in Jersey to avoid a traffic light?

I mean, in the end, who are you even hurting?

New Jersey Is Home To Some Pretty Strange Laws

For example, in Blairstown, it's illegal to plant a tree near the street which obscures the air.

When you figure out how that one works, please let me know.

Also, it's illegal in Jersey for birds to poop on statues, I'm not sure how you police that one but have fun!

But Is It Legal In NJ To Cut Through An Empty Lot To Avoid A Traffic Light?

Thanks to all of the construction on Washington Street in Toms River right now, I've been wondering this question a lot.

When I leave the station each evening, I head down Washington Street towards 37 and then have to make a left onto Clifton thanks to a detour.

The intersection to turn from Clifton onto 37 is always backed up, and that's when I realized there was a parking lot that connects Clifton to 37.

Are you able to cut the light and beat the traffic through the parking lot?

The short answer is no, it's illegal to cut through an empty parking lot not only in New Jersey but in most states and comes with some fines.

According to attorney Richard G. Huizenga, you're violating NJSA 39:4-66.2 which states that it's illegal to cut through a parking lot to avoid a traffic light.

What's The Fine For Cutting Through An Empty Parking Lot In New Jersey?

Attorney Richard G. Huizenga says the fines are as follows;

If you violate this provision and are convicted of or plead guilty to driving on public or private property to avoid a traffic sign or signal, the law says that you will be liable for a penalty ranging from $50.00 to $200.00 (39:4-66.2), court costs up to $33 (N.J.S.A. 22A:3-4), a $6 assessment (N.J.S.A. 39:5-41) and/or imprisonment for up to 15 days.

I know it may be tempting to cut through those empty lots in Jersey to save a few extra minutes on the commute home, but just keep in mind it could come with some hefty fees.

