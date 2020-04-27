We can't go to the parks, we can't go to church or synagogue and we can't even play golf. Everyday we watch in horror as Governor Murphy gives us the bad news of how many more people have lost their lives to COVID-19 and how many more have it.

Despite the fact that we need to follow the rules by maintaining social distance and wearing masks, there are those who can't take it anymore and want to protest or simply find ways to get the economy back and moving. How about baby steps. In the name of fantasy, if you could bring back just one thing from the way our lives used to be say 6 weeks ago, what would it be?

Personally, what I would give for a nice haircut...

