How vaccinated is school staff in your NJ county?

Mandates went out this school year for New Jersey teachers and staff to either be vaccinated against Covid-19 or tested weekly. Still, we’ve had 17 schools close down and go all virtual and well over 100 schools having outbreaks.

So how well is vaccination working in our schools? What percentage of school staff is vaccinated? On Monday state officials released data on this.

Rather than individual districts they broke it down by county. You can read more of the specifics on how they arrived at these numbers here.

So how well-vaccinated is the school staff in your county? The good news is even the most poorly vaccinated county is still over 78%. That distinction goes to Ocean County, where teachers and staff are the least vaccinated in all of New Jersey.

The most vaccinated county is Somerset at over 91%.

See where your county ranks in the list below which runs from highest to lowest vaccination rates.

Somerset County —91.1 %

Bergen County — 90.9 %

Union County — 88.4 %

Warren County — 88.3 %

Camden County — 87.6 %

Middlesex County — 87.1 %

Morris County — 86.1 %

Cape May County — 85.7 %

Sussex County — 85.2 %

Burlington County — 84.7 %

Mercer County — 84.4 %

Monmouth County — 84.2 %

Passaic County — 84.1 %

Atlantic County — 84.0 %

Gloucester County — 83.1 %’

Hunterdon County — 82.7 %

Salem County — 81.4 %

Essex County — 81.3 %

Cumberland County — 80.6 %

Hudson County — 78.8 %

Ocean County — 78.7 %

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

