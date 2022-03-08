How to get cheap gas in New Jersey

Gas prices took another jump overnight, up another 10 cents per gallon, for an average of $4.27 per gallon for regular in New Jersey.

Social media is full of people posting photos of pump prices at $5 or more in parts of the state.

The pace of price increases is also setting a record. According to analyst Patrick De Haan, we haven't seen prices increase this fast since Hurricane Katrina impacted gulf refineries.

AAA and GasBuddy.com are showing a wide disparity in prices across New Jersey. As of Tuesday morning, the cheapest gas is at an Exxon station on Kings Highway in Swedesboro at $3.49 a gallon.

A fill-up this morning is going top cost most people upwards of $60.00, but there are some ways to save money.

Look around you

Apps and websites like AAA, Waze, GasBuddy and Gas Guru show close to real-time prices. Driving long distances to save a couple cents a gallon is not ideal, but prices could vary as much as 10 - 15 cents per gallon in your neighborhood.

Pay cash

Most, but not all, gas stations will offer their lowest prices for cash paying customers. Check the signs, they may be charging more is you use a credit card.

Use a shopper club

If you have a membership to Sam's Club or Costco, you can pay substantially less for gas. However, plan to spend some time. Lines have been very long at these pumps. You may not need a membership at Sam's Club. Walmart+ members also have access to gas.

Seize the day

Fill up at the start of the of the week. GasBuddy's De Haan says typically, prices on Sunday and Monday will be the lowest of the week. The most expensive day of the week is usually Thursday.

Isn't gas cheaper on the toll roads?

There was a time when the price for gas at New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway rest stops were only changes once a week. In the midst of daily price increases elsewhere, that provided a bit of a buffer. Not anymore. According to the Turnpike website: The cost of gasoline at Sunoco service stations on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway is adjusted up to three times a week based on a survey of prices at stations elsewhere in New Jersey.

Credit cards

Some credit cards will offer discounts or cash back on gasoline purchases, but this may not result in any real savings if the gas station where you fill-up charges you more for gas, or if you don't pay off your credit card bill every month.

Other ways to save

Some supermarket chains and gas stations will offer discounts with their frequent shopper cards. Discounts vary by brand and locations.

