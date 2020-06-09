How many jobs are available at Dunkin’? Try 25,000

After the stock market just regained all its 2020 losses and a jobs report was shockingly less painful than experts thought it would be, more good news for America. Dunkin’ is hiring and hiring big. In a press release it was announced that nationwide they are looking to fill 25,000 positions. I’m trying to get my head around such a huge expansion, but as the country begins to reopen more and more either Dunkin’ made new fans by remaining open throughout the pandemic and is anticipating being busier than ever or new franchises are opening or both.

The hiring is so massive that for the first time the coffee and breakfast chain is launching a national recruitment campaign. They’re looking to fill all types of positions including managerial.

This is a great opportunity for those Garden State residents made jobless from the coronavirus outbreak. With many hundreds of Dunkin’ locations through New Jersey you’ll be hard pressed to find a town without one. Odds are if you leave your house you’ll trip over one. Of course with all their new safety and sanitary protocols the learning curve will be steep. Think you’ve got what it takes? Apply here or in person at any location.

America runs on Dunkin’. And jobs.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.