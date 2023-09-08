How Do Payday Loans Affect Credit Scores?

This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

Payday loans are a quick way to get cash when in a financial bind. These short-term loans are small in amount and meant to tide you over until your next paycheck. Before applying for the loan, a thorough review of the top payday loan lenders can help you make informed choices. This review ensures that you do not only get immediate relief but also the best rates.

One concern is how payday loans can affect credit scores. This article will unveil six key ways payday loans can influence your credit score. It will also show what you can do to mitigate their negative effects.

Impact on Credit Inquiries

When you apply for a payday loan, the lender performs a credit check as part of their approval process. This credit inquiry, known as a hard inquiry, can temporarily lower your credit score. While one or two hard inquiries may not impact you, multiple inquiries can chip away at your score.

To mitigate this, you must be selective about when and how often you apply for the loans. Each hard inquiry can stay on a credit report for up to two years. So, limit your applications to situations where you genuinely need the funds and have no other viable options.

Payment History and Timeliness

Your payment history includes card and loan payments and payments for bills and obligations. Late or missed payments can harm a credit score. These loans often come with short repayment terms, sometimes as little as two weeks. Failing to repay the loan on time can lead to late payment notations on your credit report.

These notations can stay on the report for up to seven years, damaging your creditworthiness. Ensure you can repay the loan on time to prevent negative marks on your credit report. Contact the lender before the due date to discuss possible alternatives or extensions if you foresee lateness. Some lenders may be willing to work with you to avoid reporting late payments to credit bureaus.

Credit Utilization Ratio

The credit utilization ratio measures the amount of credit you use compared to your total available credit. Taking out a payday loan doesn't directly impact the utilization ratio because payday loans are not reported to credit bureaus. However, suppose the loan leads to other financial difficulties, such as maxing out credit cards. In that case, it can indirectly affect this utilization ratio.

To keep your credit utilization in check, budget responsibly. Avoid relying on these loans to cover everyday expenses. A sudden need for such a loan should be a rare occurrence rather than a regular solution to problems.

Debt Cycle and Multiple Payday Loans

Debt cycles happen when borrowers take out one loan to cover another. This trend leads to a cycle of borrowing and repayment that can be challenging to break. As you accumulate multiple payday loans, it becomes challenging to repay them on time.

This cycle of debt can have a severe impact on your credit score. Late payments or defaults on multiple payday loans will further damage your payment history. To avoid such cycles, explore alternative options for financial assistance. These options may include personal loans with reasonable interest rates and longer repayment terms.

Debt Collection and Charge-Offs

If you default and fail to repay a loan, the lender may charge off the debt. A charge-off is a declaration that the lender doesn't expect to receive the full amount you owe and may write it off as a loss. While this might seem a relief, it can affect your credit score. It will be reported as a negative account on your report and significantly affect your score.

The debt may be sold to a collection agency. This move further damages your credit and makes it more challenging to resolve the issue. To prevent collection actions, communicate with your lender if you cannot repay the loan. Some lenders may be willing to negotiate a repayment plan or settle the debt for a reduced amount. Addressing the issue before it escalates and severely impacts your credit is essential.

Bankruptcy and Payday Loans

In extreme cases, individuals overwhelmed by debt may consider filing for bankruptcy as a last resort to regain financial control. Bankruptcy has a severe and long-lasting impact on your credit score.

While payday loans may not be directly responsible for bankruptcy, they can contribute to a cycle of financial hardship leading to such a decision. It's crucial to explore all other options before bankruptcy. You can also seek advice from a financial counselor or attorney if you're in dire financial straits.

Conclusion

Payday loans can affect your credit score in several ways, some of which can have lasting consequences. To minimize the negative impact of these loans, use them responsibly, repay them on time and avoid falling into a debt cycle.

Consider exploring alternative sources of financial assistance to address your short-term financial needs. Maintaining a good score is crucial for your long-term financial stability, so make informed decisions about your borrowing choices.