Hot air balloons and great music happening this weekend in NJ

It's back! The New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning kicks off on Friday, July 29 and goes through Sunday, July 31.

Close to a hundred colorful, creative huge balloons will launch daily throughout each day of the festival.

Concerts, food, and fireworks will help make this event one of the best in New Jersey this weekend.

If you're looking for a break from the high prices to do just about anything in the Garden State these days, this could be your perfect weekend stay-cation event.

Kids 12 years old and under can go for only $15 and 3 and younger are free.

The concerts kick off on Friday with Laurie Berkner's kid concert starting at 1:30 p.m. on Friday followed by a great show from Collective Soul at 8 p.m.

Then relax, sit back and enjoy one of the best fireworks displays in the northeast!

Todd Rundgren hits the stage Saturday night at 8 p.m. with a spectacular "Balloon Glow" feature you don't want to miss!

Then wrap up the weekend with the sounds of Kansas who open their show at 3 p.m.

Howard Freeman from the Balloon Festival joined me on air Friday morning to talk about the event, what to expect, and some tips for getting the most out of your weekend!

While you're there, make sure you say hi to Big Joe Henry who will be broadcasting live.

