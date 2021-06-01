Hey NJ: Would you allow your kids to be used to test vaccines on? (Opinion)

How bad would you like to see a COVID vaccine for kids under 12? Bad enough to allow the drug companies to experiment on your children? That's what's happening in New Jersey, according to a story by New Jersey 101.5 news reporter David Matthau.

His report says,

"Pfizer, in partnership with the German drug maker BioNTech, has started clinical trials testing its COVID-19 vaccine on healthy children between the ages of six months and 11 years old. Part of the trial is taking place at Rutgers University.

A total of 200 Garden State kids are participating, including 100 of them between the ages of 5 and 11.

Two additional groups of children, 50 between the ages of 2 and 5, and 50 between 6 months and 2 years are also enrolled in the trial."

I give those parents a lot of credit. I could never allow my kids to be used as pin cushions for vaccine testing.

I'm guessing my mother would have done it. She would have gladly volunteered me as opposed to my sister ("Rosie's Choice"). With my luck they would have told my mother "I'm sorry Mrs. Trevelise, the vaccines didn't work, in fact, they've turned your son into a complete moron." To which my mother would reply, "Oh No! What will he be able to do when he grows up?" May I suggest talk show host? I kid.

Do the "test" children receive any incentives? If New Jersey is offering a shot and a beer or a chance at dinner with Governor Murphy to get adults to take the shot, shouldn't kids whose arms are being offered to test the shot on receive at least a hot dog and an Xbox?

Seriously though, I could never imagine any circumstances where I would allow my children to be used to test vaccines. I'm not sure I'd let my kids take an approved shot. Granted, I'm fully vaccinated but we have no idea, despite what anyone says, what these vaccines hold for our future let alone theirs.

I could however see the threat of letting them be test kids being used to get them to clean their rooms and do their chores. Hmmmmm. Again I kid. About the chores part, not the vaccine testing.

