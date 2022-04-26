Hey New Jersey: Time to learn how to roll a joint (Opinion)

Hey New Jersey: Time to learn how to roll a joint (Opinion)

Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash

Now that recreational weed is legal, you don't have to be afraid of buying rolling papers at your local convenience store. You can also always order them online or buy them in many of the legal dispensaries that are currently operating in New Jersey.

It always puzzled me, and frankly annoyed the crap out of me, that younger people used cheap cigars to smoke weed. "Blunts" are the worst thing to happen to marijuana since it's prohibition last century.

Cigars, especially cheap ones are not meant to be inhaled. You swirl the smoke around in your mouth and then blow it out.

Inhaling cheap cigar tobacco is disgusting and you're killing the taste of the weed, while further polluting your lungs.

Now that you can legally buy it and carry it, you don't have to hide it in a cheap cigar, and please don't ever use a 'good cigar.' Sin of all sins.

I started rolling joints years ago and then I stopped smoking it when I was 18, BUT I still remember how to easily and properly roll a joint.

Pay attention, you might learn something!

Dennis Malloy's guide to rolling a joint

Duuude, you did it! Please enjoy responsibly.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

The 2002-2003 New Jersey Nets: The last time the NBA Finals came through NJ

In 2012 the Nets made their Brooklyn debut, but before that, New Jersey was the home of the Nets dating back to 1977.

The franchise was born in 1967, under the name the New Jersey Americans. They played their games in Teaneck as part of the American Basketball Association. One year later they moved to Long Island, becoming the New York Nets.

It was there the team won two ABA championships in 1973-74 and 1975-76. The very next year the Nets, along with three other basketball franchises, were absorbed into the NBA as part of a merger deal, abolishing the ABA. 

When the Nets first moved to New Jersey, they played their home games at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway. Then in 1981, they moved into the home many of us remember them in the most, the Brendan Byrne Arena in the Meadowlands in East Rutherford (later named the Continental Airlines Arena, then Izod center). 

After years of losing, The Nets made it to two straight NBA Finals in 2001-02 and 2002-03. In 2002-03, the final time they sniffed the championship, the team lost to the San Antonio Spurs.

It would be the last time the Nets sniffed the title, but their efforts added them to New Jersey lore forever.
Filed Under: marijuana
Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top