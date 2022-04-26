Hey New Jersey: Time to learn how to roll a joint (Opinion)

Now that recreational weed is legal, you don't have to be afraid of buying rolling papers at your local convenience store. You can also always order them online or buy them in many of the legal dispensaries that are currently operating in New Jersey.

It always puzzled me, and frankly annoyed the crap out of me, that younger people used cheap cigars to smoke weed. "Blunts" are the worst thing to happen to marijuana since it's prohibition last century.

Cigars, especially cheap ones are not meant to be inhaled. You swirl the smoke around in your mouth and then blow it out.

Inhaling cheap cigar tobacco is disgusting and you're killing the taste of the weed, while further polluting your lungs.

Now that you can legally buy it and carry it, you don't have to hide it in a cheap cigar, and please don't ever use a 'good cigar.' Sin of all sins.

I started rolling joints years ago and then I stopped smoking it when I was 18, BUT I still remember how to easily and properly roll a joint.

Pay attention, you might learn something!

Dennis Malloy's guide to rolling a joint

Duuude, you did it! Please enjoy responsibly.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: