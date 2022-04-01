ELIZABETH — A Rahway man was arrested March 24 but a Carteret resident remains on the lam, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, in connection with an armed home invasion and robbery in this city on March 2.

The prosecutor's office on Thursday announced the arrest of Herby Desir, 34, while also charging Emmanuel Rivera, 33, with the same offenses as Desir: three counts of first-degree robbery and one count each of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm for unlawful purposes, conspiracy, and third-degree criminal restraint.

On the morning of March 2, the prosecutor's office said, Elizabeth police responded to a home on Summit Road, where they said an elderly female homeowner had been held at gunpoint and restrained, with two assailants making off with her valuables.

Get our free mobile app

Desir was arrested in Rahway and remains held at the Union County Jail, according to the prosecutor's office.

Herby Desir Herby Desir (Union County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Rivera is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'8" and 160 lbs., with short brown hair and brown eyes. The prosecutor's office said he has tattoos on his left wrist, right shoulder and bicep area, and across his chest.

On Twitter, the prosecutor's office noted that Rivera's birthday was just this past Monday, saying "We'd like to wish you a happy belated birthday in person!"

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elizabeth Police Department at 908-558-2100, the Union County Prosecutor's Office at 908-447-6195, or Union County Crime Stoppers at 908-654-TIPS (8577) or uctip.org.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How the world saw New Jersey — 1940s to 1980s This is how New Jersey saw the world from 1940-to 1980. All these photos are from AP and Getty publications, meaning they were used in a magazine or newspaper. There has been plenty of inventions and history made in New Jersey. Check the photos below.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.