Final year to experience amazing nighttime art-light attraction in NJ

🔵Night Forms at Grounds For Sculpture is from Nov. 24 - April 7

🔵It is the third and final installment of GFS's partnership with Klip Collective

🔵Enjoy unique dialogue with a piece of art from the horticultural collection

HAMILTON — Looking for something fun and different to do with family and friends in New Jersey?

NightForms at Grounds for Sculpture, Hamilton NightForms at Grounds for Sculpture, Hamilton loading...

Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton is presenting its third and final season of Night Forms, a site-specific commission presented in dialogue with the park’s natural landscape and collection of contemporary art.

NightForms at Grounds for Sculpture, Hamilton NightForms at Grounds for Sculpture, Hamilton loading...

What is Night Forms?

It is a site-specific multi-sensory experience designed to engage with Ground for Sculpture’s art and horticulture collections, inviting visitors to explore the grounds after dark.

Night Forms will be on view at GFS from Nov. 24 through April 7, 2024.

NightForms at Grounds for Sculpture, Hamilton NightForms at Grounds for Sculpture, Hamilton loading...

This third and final installment of GFS’s partnership with Klip Collective brings back more than a dozen installations from the second season’s Infinite Wave along with a reprise of Froghead Rainbow, one of the most popular works from Klip’s inaugural project.

“Night Forms was born out of a desire to build new audiences, engage our current audience, and promote GFS as a truly year-round destination,” said Gary Garrido Schneider, Executive Director of Grounds for Sculpture.

NightForms at Grounds for Sculpture, Hamilton NightForms at Grounds for Sculpture, Hamilton loading...

Over 90,000 guests have been welcomed over the last two years, of which over half were first-time visitors, he said.

The after-hours experience is a synthesis of light, sound, and video projection mapping. Each illuminated installation offers a unique, layered dialogue with either an artwork or a feature from the horticultural collection.

NightForms at Grounds for Sculpture, Hamilton NightForms at Grounds for Sculpture, Hamilton loading...

Visitors will have a rare opportunity to explore the ground at night.

Popular sculptures include Bruce Beasley, Dorion, Isaac Witkin, Eolith; and Michelle Post, The Oligarchs, as well as a favorite horticultural feature, The Red Maple Allee.

NightForms at Grounds for Sculpture, Hamilton NightForms at Grounds for Sculpture, Hamilton loading...

All the installations are situated at intervals along GFS’s Main Loop path and their patterns of light are synchronized to original soundtracks by electronic musicians.

For those who wish to extend their exploration of the grounds, a digital tour highlighting a mix of 20 works from GFS’s horticultural and sculpture collections is offered along the Main Loop path, as well.

NightForms at Grounds for Sculpture (Photo Credit: Annette Petriccione) NightForms at Grounds for Sculpture (Photo Credit: Annette Petriccione) loading...

Ticket information

Tickets for Night forms are on sale now. Night Forms will be open Friday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (last tickets are available at 9 p.m.) from Nov. 24, 2023 to April 7, 2024.

Ticket prices range from $24 to $30 each. Advance-timed ticket reservations are highly recommended to ensure entry.

Reservations can be made online.

NightForms at Grounds for Sculpture (Photo Credit: Annette Petriccione) NightForms at Grounds for Sculpture (Photo Credit: Annette Petriccione) loading...

The Experience Package is also available for pick up at Grounds for Sculpture Welcome Center (under the last name on the order). Experience Packages must be picked up in order to redeem tickets or Constellation gift cards.

$85 package includes two Night Forms gift tickets and a $25 Constellation gift card (available at all food and beverage outlets).

$160 package includes two Night Forms gift tickets and a $100 Constellation gift card (valid at all food and beverage outlets).

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom