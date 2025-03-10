Hot, delicious and free as Gregorys Coffee opens 6th shop in NJ

If you’re a true coffee lover, have you ever tried Gregorys?

They use a special aeropress as their brew method which has only been around since 2005. Gregorys Coffee (stylized without an apostrophe) was founded by Gregory Zamfotis 19 years ago with its first location on Park Avenue in Manhattan. They grew a loyal following and since then they’ve expanded to dozens of locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C.

They opened their first Garden State location in 2016 in Jersey City. Other locations include Hoboken, Paramus, Lawrenceville and Summit. Now one is opening for the first time in Middlesex County.

On Wednesday, March 12 a new Gregorys Coffee opens in the Glenwood Green Shopping Center in Old Bridge. They’ll open at 6 a.m. and the first 100 customers in the drive-thru lane will receive free coffee and a gift bag of Gregorys goodies and other items from some local partners.

In addition to their flavorful coffee they’re know for their selection of teas and also pastries and packaged foods. And get this. They’re said to have an in-house registered dietitian that plans plant-based meals made from scratch daily. But don’t think you can’t let loose here. They also have funfetti cake pops and chocolate chip cookies, so there. That red velvet cookie on their menu is looking pretty good too.

You’ll find them at 2070 Route 9, Suite 102, Old Bridge. If you miss this grand opening other Gregorys are planned to open later this year in East Hanover and Manalapan.

Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈