Great memories of the Brigantine Castle in New Jersey

Early this morning, out of nowhere… fond memories of The Brigantine Castle came rushing back.

It’s one of those iconic attractions that you’ll always remember and think about it from time to time.

The Brigantine Castle was the most famous attraction in Brigantine, New Jersey history.

While we’re at it … We also have great, indelible memories of The Steel Pier, Adventure Village and Story Book Land, too.

The Brigantine Castle operated from 1976 to 1984. For me, this was teenage through early adulthood years.

The medieval-style castle theme, set on a pier was a very ambitious and well received concept. Its 100 feet tall turrets were an awesome spectacle to behold.

This was a full re imagination of the old Seahorse Pier, which had fallen into disrepair.

The Brigantine Castle immediately drew visitors.

The Brigantine Castle was a very popular funhouse and haunted house attraction, located on a pier, near the north end of Brigantine, New Jersey.

It was originally located at the corner of 14th Street and Brigantine Avenue.

Brigantine Castle photo via Facebook.

The Brigantine Castle suffered significant damage in a 1982 storm. It wasn’t fully known then, but, this turned out to be the beginning of the end.

This wonderful attraction got hit with dualing problems … a declining attendance base and $ 500,000 in required repairs all at the same time.

It would operate for a few more years, until meeting its untimely demise.

In addition to the haunted funhouse attraction, it had restaurants, miniature golf, arcade games, gift shops and a fishing pier.

There were so many fun things to do at this great attraction.

Carmen Ricci was a dynamic owner operator, who knew the importance of proper advertising … and, he did so masterfully in print, television and radio at effective market saturation levels in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York.

Ricci employed great actors each summer, who portrayed:

The Addams Family

Butcher and The Vamp

Frankenstein

The Headless Woman

The Bell Tower Creature

The Bride of Dracula, along with many more.

In the first year, people waited in long lines for hours to get in. Ricci attracted crowds, who came by the bus loads … until they didn’t.

In it’s prime, more than 1 million visitors came annually to visit The Brigantine Castle.

Ricci sold The Brigantine Castle 1987 for $1 million, where it burned to the ground later that year, right about the same time that the demolition process was about to begin.

I prefer to think about the happier times, when a medieval castle took the area by storm and provided so many thrills and chills and wonderful memories that have lasted a lifetime.

