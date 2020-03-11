Some might call it gallows humor. Others might say it’s whistling in a graveyard. But when times get stressful you need some levity, right?

In this age of coronavirus and CDC recommendations of timing your hand washing by singing a tune in your head, NJ native Gloria Gaynor had a little fun on social media. She posted a video of herself on Instagram. It’s her singing (or lip syncing) her hit "I Will Survive" while washing her hands. It’s captioned “It only takes 20 seconds to SURVIVE!”

She’ll do this yet Weird Al Yankovich won’t join the right side of history and record a parody of My Sharona called Die Corona?!

More from New Jersey 101.5:

