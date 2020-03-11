QUIZ: In the age of COVID-19 are you a germaphobe?

In Morristown they’re going ahead with a St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday despite the coronavirus outbreak. But Mayor Timothy Dougherty has a warning.

Don’t kiss strangers?

This is a thing? I guess I haven’t attended enough St. Pat’s parades but I thought Kiss Me I’m Irish wasn’t meant to be taken literally.

“Don’t kiss anyone you don’t know,” was his advice on Facebook. Nj.com reports he also recommended carrying hand sanitizer if you can.

I don’t think you have to be biting your nails over a virus outbreak to not kiss strangers. Or am I just a germaphobe? Well I found a quiz to find out.

Take this quiz like I did and see what it has to say. Not only was I not considered a germaphobe, it was actually a little off putting. Check out my result.

“No you are not a germaphobe.

You are not a Germaphobe and you don't really mind getting down and dirty :) Your home is pretty messy most of the time but it doesn't really bother you too much. You shower once a day at most (in the winter you may go for once in two or three days).Your pets' fur is everywhere (even if you don't have pets), and you can't figure out where that funky smell around the house comes from for the past 4 years.“

Funky smell? Four years? I think not!

It’s ten quick questions if you want you see how you rate.

